Why Are ‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Daphne & Ian Called The Figs?

HGTV fans can’t get enough of “Castle Impossible,” which follows Daphne and Ian Fig as they renovate a 500-year-old French chateau. But why are Daphne and Ian called “the Figs” anyway? The couple revealed the story behind their nickname.

Why Are Daphne & Ian Called The Figs? The Story Behind Their Cute Nickname

Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira are in the process of renovating the chateau that Daphne inherited from her grandfather. The project is a labor of love, which HGTV has followed for two seasons on “Castle Impossible.”

The couple are often referred to as “the Figs,” a mystery that’s cleared up with a little backstory about how Ian’s nickname while he was in the military stuck.

On July 9, the HGTV Instagram account shared the story of “How Daphne and Ian became ‘The Figs.'”

“Ian’s last name is Figueira and everyone in the military used to refer to him as Fig — and I loved that and he always calls me Miss Fig,” Daphne explained. “Now that we have a little one coming, I think it’s about time that we become The Figs.”

As Ian carved “The Figs 2026” on a stone to be placed in the terrace, he explained, “When they go to redo these terraces in about a thousand years, they’ll look at this and be like, ‘Wow, a thousand years ago … ‘”

Daphne completed his thought, adding, “The Figs were here and they did this.”

The couple had the stone placed “at the heart of the terrace.”

Fans shared their love for the couple’s nickname and the engraved terrace stone, with comments including, “Love it, The Figs 😍,” “Such a sweet memory for the Figs🩷💙😊,” and “That’s so special. 💕”

“Adorbs! I absolutely LOVE this show and Daphne and Ian are just darling!” another fan gushed.

One fan noted, “‘The Figs,’ I love your show. You two are made for each other. I have to confess I was sad to hear your season finale was coming up.”

“This show is delightful 🏰, thank you for sharing your journey,” another fan commented.

“I have fallen in love with Daphne and Ian and their story,” one fan wrote. “I am so happy for you both and baby Fig on the way. Please create a season 3 and bring them back. ❤️👏🔥🙌❤️”

‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Daphne & Ian Are Expecting Their First Baby

On June 2, the HGTV Instagram account announced the news that Daphne was pregnant with their first child.

“The #CastleImpossible fairytale just got a brand new chapter: Baby on The Way! That’s right, Daphne and Ian are expecting!! Catch the emotional reveal in tonight’s episode airing at 9|8c 🏰👶❤️,” the caption shared.

Fans were overjoyed by the baby announcement, flooding the comments section to share their excitement. “So basically you’re announcing a prince or princess is on the way. 👑 Congrats!” one fan wrote.

“I can’t love this show more than I do … oh wait! A baby on the way? Yes, I can love it more,” another fan noted. “Congratulations!”

In a June 2026 interview with TV Insider, Daphne shared, “Now we’re at seven months. It’s very exciting.”

She added, “Although Facebook is circulating a post we had twins. So I don’t know about that [laughs]. Not twins.”

“Not twins,” Ian confirmed.