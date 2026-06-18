‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Share Their Biggest Challenge Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

“Castle Impossible” stars Daphne and Ian Figueira are gearing up for the arrival of their first baby — and they have their work cut out for them. Not only do the HGTV stars have to navigate renovating their 500-year-old French chateau after the baby arrives, they also have a lot of babyproofing to do.

Ian & Daphne Figueira Share Their Babyproofing Plans

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In a June 2026 interview with Realtor.com, Daphne and Ian shared how they are preparing for the baby’s arrival.

“Babyproofing, I mean, we have a nursery in the chateau, which is actually right next to [the] office. That’s babyproofed, but then there’s a lot of rooms that are, like, the walls are torn out, there’s nails sticking out,” Ian shared.

He continued, “What’s interesting about a chateau, and this is true with other chateau owners, is that they’ll usually find a little cozy part of the chateau and that’s where they spend most of their time. For us, the salon and the office have kind of been that little corner for us, and I feel like it’s mostly there.”

“There’s a few outlets that I’ve got to check, but we’re getting there,” he added.

Given the size of the chateau, Daphne is more focused on restricting the baby’s access to the unfinished and less safe spaces.

“Can you really babyproof a chateau?” she said. “We’ll close all the doors, put the baby in the middle, and just run around, make sure they don’t get anywhere. The baby can just stay on us.”

The couple shared their plans to keep the baby with them in the hunter’s lodge, a building on the property that is their personal living quarters and a bridal suite for on-site wedding events.

“We are going to have the kid in our room to start with,” Daphne noted. “It’s essentially two rooms. Basically, the bridal suite that we renovated last year, we’re going to have a space for baby there.”

‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Reveal How They’ll Juggle Renovation Plans With a Newborn

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In a June 2026 interview with Swooon, Daphne and Ian shared some of their plans for when the baby arrives, including how they plan to balance renovations with a newborn.

Ian explained, “We’ll be juggling the baby as well as renovations.”

Daphne added, “Obviously, I’m not going to be in the renovations as much. But I’ll do a lot of the prep work and the management of things.”

Ian also noted that they still have a lot of work ahead of them. “We’re going to have to take turns and be navigating all this because the chateau is far from finished,” he said. “There is still a lot of renovating to do. There is also the wedding venue business we’re actively running.”

The couple will have a break from the action and some assistance with their newborn.

“We’ve made it so we’ll have a couple of weeks to really be with the baby,” Daphne explained. “Then we have friends and family coming to visit to help support us.”

Ian shared his plans to get a baby carrier, with Daphne teasing that he’ll be telling the baby in the carrier, “Now this is a hammer. This is a chisel.”

As for whether the chateau is their “forever home,” Ian noted, “I feel like it’s almost beyond our family. It was your grandfather’s and someday our child’s and maybe their child’s. So, it does feel like forever.”

