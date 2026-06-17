‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Share Baby Update, Address Wild Online Rumor

“Castle Impossible” stars Daphne and Ian Figueira recently announced that they’re expecting their first child — and they’re already clearing up a rumor about the pregnancy. See what the HGTV stars shared in their latest baby update.

Did ‘Castle Impossible’ Stars Daphne & Ian Figueira Have Twins?

The Figueiras have a lot on their plate. Season 2 of their popular series “Castle Impossible” highlights the progress of their ongoing renovation of the French chateau Daphne inherited from her grandfather. The couple also recently announced that they are expecting a baby!

On June 2, the HGTV Instagram account shared the big news.

“The #CastleImpossible fairytale just got a brand new chapter: Baby on The Way! That’s right, Daphne and Ian are expecting!! Catch the emotional reveal in tonight’s episode airing at 9|8c 🏰👶❤️,” the caption explained.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their excitement over the baby announcement. “So basically you’re announcing a prince or princess is on the way. 👑 Congrats!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “I can’t love this show more than I do … oh wait! A baby on the way? Yes, I can love it more. Congratulations!”

In a June 2026 interview with TV Insider, the couple took the opportunity to shoot down one rumor circulating online.

“Now we’re at seven months. It’s very exciting,” Daphne shared.

She added, “Although Facebook is circulating a post we had twins. So I don’t know about that [laughs]. Not twins.”

Ian confirmed, “Not twins.”

Ian & Daphne Figueira Explain How They’ll Handle Renovations With a Newborn Baby

In a June 2026 interview with Swooon, the couple shared their plans for when the baby arrives.

When asked how they plan to juggle renovations with a newborn, they explained that they’ll have some help.

Ian noted, “We’ll be juggling the baby as well as renovations.”

Daphne shared, “Obviously, I’m not going to be in the renovations as much. But I’ll do a lot of the prep work and the management of things.”

Ian also explained, “We’re going to have to take turns and be navigating all this because the chateau is far from finished. There is still a lot of renovating to do. There is also the wedding venue business we’re actively running.”

They do plan to take a break, however. Daphne shared, “We’ve made it so we’ll have a couple of weeks to really be with the baby. Then we have friends and family coming to visit to help support us.”

Ian added, “I’m planning to get one of those baby carriers.” Daphne teased, “Where he’ll go, ‘Now this is a hammer. This is a chisel.'”

When asked if the chateau is their “forever home,” Ian explained, “I feel like it’s almost beyond our family. It was your grandfather’s and someday our child’s and maybe their child’s. So, it does feel like forever.”

“It has such a rich history. I feel like Daphne and I are in our little chapter in it, and then we get to pass it on,” he added.

Daphne added, “Yeah, eternal.”