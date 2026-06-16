HGTV Star Wants to Renovate Your Home: Everything You Need to Know to Apply

HGTV favorite Sarah Baeumler has a new renovation series coming — and she wants to feature your home!

The “Battle on the Beach” star announced an open casting call for her upcoming series, “Sarah Baeumler by Design.”

Sarah Baeumler Casting Call

Days after the network announced a brand-new series featuring Sarah Baeumler, the design specialist posted an open casting call for fans who could use her help.

“Want to film with us? 👀🎥💫 Do you have a renovation that’s stalled, a space that’s driving you crazy, or a project that just can’t seem to cross the finish line?”

“We’re casting across the Greater Toronto Area for a new season of Sarah Baeumler by Design and we want to hear your story,” she shared via Instagram on June 9. “If you’re ready for expert design help, a little construction magic, and the chance to be part of the journey on camera, this could be for you.”

While she is specifically looking for Canadian fans with a budget of at least $75,000, the casting call states, “We’re seeking residential and commercial remodels tied to a milestone, launch, reopening, next step, or pressing deadline. Whether it’s transforming a beloved space ahead of an event, reinventing a business for a Grand Opening, or finally creating a place that supports how you want to live, we want to hear about it.”

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with many wishing they owned a property in the Toronto area.

“I would buy a property there just to have you renovate it with me ❤️🙌” HGTV star Mika Kleinschmidt wrote.

“I have an older but beautiful cottage home and its pretty good, like we have done many renovations. But now it needs just a little style, lift, I love English classy vintage and modern 🥰 please come to Saskatchewan,” one fan commented.

“Please come to Vancouver BC I could really use your help. I would love to makeover by my two favourite people. I love the work you do Sarah are you and Brian are the best,” another added.

Sarah Baeumler’s New Series

Earlier this month, HGTV announced that Sarah and husband Bryan Baeumler landed two new design shows. In addition to “Sarah Baeumler by Design,” the couple is headed to the Rocky Mountains for their biggest adventure yet, “Baeumler Ranch”.

“Move over Rip and Beth — there’s a hot, new couple on the ranch! We’re thrilled to announce #baeumlerranch produced in association with #hgtv, coming soon,” the announcement read, a reference to Taylor Sheridan beloved drama series, “Yellowstone.” “Join #bryanbaeumler & #sarahbaeumler on their biggest adventure yet: transforming a sprawling Rocky Mountain ranch into a world-class destination. Broadcast details to be announced. #b3multimedia”

Meanwhile, Sarah shared, “This is not a drill…your girl’s got a new show!” for her “Sarah Baeumler by Design” announcement. The new series “welcomes viewers into the world of #sarahbaeumler as she tackles major transformations on a serious deadline.”

“Sarah Baeumler By Design” will follow the design star as she “tackles major transformations – from homeowners with once-in-a-lifetime personal milestones to business owners on the verge of a critical launch – all while racing against the clock to deliver a showstopping space,” according to a press release.

Filming is scheduled to take place this summer, with completion before October.