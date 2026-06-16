‘AGT’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 3 Auditions

We are moving into the third week of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. The Week 3 acts take the stage for the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. Another busy night of performances, as we find out which acts will move on to the next round and which acts will be sent home. Find out with us during our “AGT” 2026 live recap.

Auditions Continue on ‘AGT’ Tonight

We have made it through two weeks of auditions, after more acts took the stage during Week 2 last week. It’s time to see even more acts take the stage on “America’s Got Talent” tonight. We will also get a chance to see which acts might get a Golden Buzzer from the judges.

Time will tell, but NBC gave a sneak peek of Béty Dumitru. Can Béty get one of the judges to hit that Golden Buzzer for her on “AGT” season 21? We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 16 Live Recap – Week 3 Auditions

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Sprice Machines

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They are professional chain reaction builders. They have a lot of stuff going on on that stage. The guys said they have been working on this setup for a week now. Terry Crews volunteered to be a part of the machine. Terry was on a swing to get it started, but this was a long contraption, and they definitely made it all the way through. It was fun to watch and in

Judges’ Reaction: Sofia said she could tell that it was so much work for them. Simon said that it was amazing. It was brilliant and clever. Mel B said she wanted commentary to follow along. Howie asked if they brought another one because he wanted to see it again.

Results: Mel B was a no, but the other judges were a yes, and they are moving on to the next round!

Come Here

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There are 23 members in this group from South Korea. They are a dance group, and they do some funky stuff with their hands. They flutter them so fast, it looks cool. Come Here is doing some amazing things and in sync. They are quick, fast, and fun to watch.

Judges’ Reactions: Mel B said it was fantastic. Howie said that was amazing. Sofia said they filled the whole stage with their energy. It was spectacular. Simon said they are really, really talented. This is an example of if you want to be good, you have to put the work into it.

Results: It’s four yes votes, so they are moving on to the next round on “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

Ryan Inzero

He does marketing for his family’s business, but winning “AGT” would allow him to perform full-time. He then brings out a “party time” sign and starts spinning it crazily.

Judges’ Reactions: Mel B said it was nuts, and she really liked it. Simon said it was New Year’s Eve, and someone was drunk. Howie said it was fun, but a no from him. Mel B was a yes, but the other judges were also a no.

Infinite Spin

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They said they are full-time workers, but they come together to let their passions shine. The girls head backstage for a quick costume change. They come out wearing metal cones on their chest, which they proceed to light on fire. They do some dancing and shoot the flames higher. It’s just ridiculous, as Mel B hits her “X” button.

Judges’ Reaction: Simon said it made him laugh. Mel B said she wouldn’t have minded it if the choreography was more slick, so she’s a no. Howie said it was surprising and fun, but a no. Simon said it’s a work in progress, and we’ll see them in the future.

Lygia Way

She does some hula hooping and other random things. The judges said everything she did was hard, but she wasn’t great at them. So, she is a no.

Young & Strange

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They have been performing together for 15 years, but it’s all been leading towards this. They want to follow in the footsteps of some of the magicians who have come before them. The guys said they’ve taken every gig they possibly could, but their goal is to get a Vegas show. Young & Strange said they are grand illusionists. The guys head to the judges’ table and have the judges move down. They then place a big cardboard box on the table, which one of the guys gets inside. The other then stabs wooden arrows through the box, with the other guy supposedly still inside!

He then proceeds to put so many arrows through the box. In the sides, the top. They are all over, but when done, the guy inside the box waves a white flag from inside the box. Then he pops out with champagne!

Judges’ Reaction: Sofia said she loved it. They are so funny, and that was magic. Mel B said she believes in magic, but that was crazy magic. Howie said he believes in magic and comedy. He could imagine paying big money for them in Vegas. Simon said he’s not jumping out of the chair for them.

Results: Three yes votes from Howie, Mel B, and Sofia, so they are through to the next round.