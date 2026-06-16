‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Spoilers: Week 3 Acts Performing Tonight

The auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 continue tonight on NBC. More acts will take the stage tonight on “AGT” 2026. It will be another night of performances, but which acts will be taking the stage in hopes of earning a Golden Buzzer? We have Week 3 details for “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Week 3 Acts

We had the second week of auditions last week on NBC. Now, we are back with the third week of auditions on “AGT” Season 21. It looks like we will see 13 new acts take the stage, with all of them hoping to get the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — to give them enough “yes” votes to move on to the next round. Check out the Week 3 acts auditioning on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 right here.

1. Eric Haines

NBC

Eric Haines is a one-man band based out of Seattle, Washington. He has done everything from performing in a circus to acting to being a stand-up comedian, and now he performs as a one-man band with the contraption he built himself.

2. Akira

NBC

Akira is a Japanese actor and comedian. He has made his rounds around the “Got Talent” family. He has auditioned for “France’s Got Talent” and “Spain’s Got Talent,” where he was cut during the Deliberations Round. Akira then made the semi-finals of “Britain’s Got Talent” in early 2025. He would then go on to finish fifth in his group on “Italy’s Got Talent” in 2025.

3. Béty Dumitru on ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC

Béty Dumitru is a singer from Spain. She competed on the 8th season of “La Voz Kids,” where she finished as a Top 8 finalist.

4. Young & Strange

NBC

Young & Strange are a magic duo who grew up as childhood friends in the UK. The duo has participated in three separate episodes of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” In each episode, they failed to fool the duo.

5. Isaac Atkins

Atkins is a singer who will audition tonight on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. He is a military veteran from Oahu, Hawaii.

6. Cris Sosa on ‘AGT’

NBC

Cris Sosa is a comedian from Houston, Texas, now based in New York. He has garnered the attention of Issa Rae, Mike Epps, and Steve Harvey. He was even offered a role in the pilot episode of “Insecure” from Issa Rae.

7. Ryan Inzero

NBC

Inzero is a novelty act from Fairfield, Connecticut. His family opened Candlewood Market at the Fairfield Sportsplex. To boost business, his parents made him learn sign spinning. Now he takes that talent to the “AGT” stage.

8. LaRussell

NBC

LaRussell is a rapper backed by a band. He has released plenty of albums over the years. He performed at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show. LaRussell would then perform at the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Party in 2026. A few days later, he was signed by Roc Nation.

9. Infinite Spin

NBC

Infinite Spin is a fire performing group based in Sacramento, California. They specialize in fire spinning, aerial acrobatic performance, LED circus props, and non-fire-based variety shows.

10. Guy Kelton Jones

NBC

Jones is a poet from New York. He started performing poetry when he was just 4 years old. He would then go on to write it shortly thereafter.

11. Come Here

NBC

Come Here is based in South Korea. They are known for representing the vibrant urban dance scene in their native country. The dance group is best known for its high-energy, acrobatic choreography.

12. Lygia Way

NBC

Lygia Way is a juggler and hula hoop artist who is based in Las Vegas. They perform on an international level and have made notable appearances in headline shows in Las Vegas and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

13. Sprice Machines

NBC

Steve Price is a Rube Goldberg machine builder from Michigan. Spruce auditioned for Season 8 of “AGT” and made it all the way to the Quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as Week 3 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 kicks off.