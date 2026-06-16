Savannah Chrisley Says Age-Gap Romance Is the ‘Healthiest Relationship’ She’s Ever Had

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley first offered a glimpse of her new romance on May 1 on Instagram. Although she didn’t reveal her boyfriend’s identity, she posted a mirror selfie of the couple holding hands, with his face hidden.

Chrisley has continued to keep the identity of her partner under wraps, but in a recent episode of “Whine Down” with Jana Kramer, she opened up about her love life like never before. In their conversation, Chrisley admitted that she and her boyfriend have a large age gap that even her famous dad, Todd Chrisley, has questioned.

Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Thriving Age Gap Romance Despite Dad Todd’s Disapproval

Getty TV personalities Savannah Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016.

Savannah Chrisley offered more insight into her ultra-private romance, revealing that she and her boyfriend have a significant age gap.

When host Jana Kramer asked Chrisley how big an age gap she and her boyfriend have, the reality TV star didn’t go into specifics but did share, “We’re up there, eighteen plus.” However, she did state that he is younger than her famous father, Todd Chrisley, who is 57.

In fact, Chrisley revealed her father was initially “not too fond” of the age difference between her and her boyfriend. However, as their relationship progressed, he appeared to warm up to the romance, with Chrisley noting that “he loves him.”

Chrisley then shared the positives of her age-gap romance. “[In age gap relationships], you’re not dealing with insecurity,” she said, adding. “For me, I’m not dealing with the insecurity of a younger guy who’s trying to keep up. Honestly, it’s the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Elsewhere in their interview, Chrisley shared additional details about her relationship, revealing that she and her boyfriend have been together for a year. She also explained that they met “through the political world” and described him as a “financial guy.”

Chrisley Shares What She Loves Most About Her New Romance

In her interview, Savannah Chrisley shared what she enjoyed most about her large age-gap relationship, including the fact that her boyfriend is her “biggest cheerleader.”

“He’s not intimidated by my success, which is so great,” she said.

She continued, “I feel like so many women in today’s day and age are the primary breadwinners for their family, and they feel like they have to dim their light in order to make their partner feel better. And I’m like no. First off, he does way better than I do. And I love that because I’m like, ‘You’re not intimidated by me. You think what I do is great. You don’t try to stifle me.'”

As previously mentioned, Chrisley shared a glimpse of her new love life on May 1 on Instagram with a mirror selfie holding her boyfriend’s hand. In her caption, the reality star wrote, “There is nothing more powerful than a strong man and a feminine woman building a life together… faith, family, and a future that outlives them both.”

Just a couple of weeks later, she confirmed her romance on her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast.

“I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life,” she said. “When it comes to my business, he is helping me grow it. He’s absolutely brilliant. He is just a kind, decent man. Heck, he’s far more than decent,” she added.