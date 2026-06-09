Who Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? 6/9/2026

Auditions for Week 2 on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 take place tonight on NBC. Fans of the show want to know: who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight? We have the “America’s Got Talent” spoilers on whether any of the acts tonight got that Golden Buzzer and moved directly to the “America’s Got Talent” season 21 live shows.

Any contestants on “AGT” that impress the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — can be awarded the Golden Buzzer. For the Week 2 auditions, we have 11 different acts taking the stage. They all have a chance of possibly getting a Golden Buzzer.

Triple the Golden Buzzers

Last week on “America’s Got Talent” season 21, we had the premiere of a new season with new acts taking the stage. It was a strong night of auditions, as the judges and Terry Crews ended up handing out three Golden Buzzers!

Will that continue into the second week of auditions on “AGT” or will it slow down, and we won’t see any act receive a Golden Buzzer tonight? Time will tell, so follow along with our live results below and see who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 9 Live Results – Week 2 Auditions

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Who Will It Be?

The week 2 auditions have begun on NBC. Who will get the Golden Buzzer tonight? We will provide updates as the episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest updates!

Lara D

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She said growing up, she was very shy. She currently works in her family’s real estate business in Australia. Lara D wants her dreams to start thanks to “America’s Got Talent.” Not gonna lie, I was shocked by this one. She starts out rapping, which was so surprising. She then goes back and forth between signing and rapping, and her voice is so strong, and she has so much confidence on that stage. Definitely has a ton of range in her voice and is very impressive.

Judges: Simon said brilliant. Sofia said she loved it, and there is something special about her, and everyone felt it tonight. Howie said this is the kind of thing he’s been looking for. Something unexpected. She is a star, and he wants to do something special. He said she deserves this, but then Sofia sneaks in and hits the Golden Buzzer before him! Lara D is headed straight to the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” season 21.

Hundred Fingers

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He auditioned during season 17, but Simon told him he needed to do it bigger. So, he is back to do it bigger. He is joined by nine other guys, as they proceed to do a bunch of tricks with cards. We have cards all over that stage. They then do some tricks with feathers and sticks. It’s interesting, but I am also a little bored. Terry seems to want to hit the Golden Buzzer for them, as we go to commercial break.

As Terry is trying to run around the stage to hit the Golden Buzzer, Howie jumps on the table and hits it! Terry comes out and is sad he missed out. Simon tells them it was sensational.

No more Golden Buzzers for the night, as we end the evening with two more being handed out. What did you think of the judges’ picks tonight on “America’s Got Talent” 2026?