Love Island USA App Glitches on First Official Vote of the Season

Believe it or not, Love Island USA Season 8 was officially launched a week ago today, and June 9, marked the first time viewers could take to the Love Island USA app and vote, adding their two cents to all the summery chaos of the reality TV show. Unfortunately, as viewers took to the app, they were met with an unexpected surprise. Either they could not actually vote, or it was very complicated to do so due to an apparent glitch in technology.

What Happened to the Love Island USA App?

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 2 ” Episode TBD — Pictured: (l-r) Sol Dean, Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Ahead of Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 7, it was teased to viewers that on Tuesday, June 9, voting would open up for American viewers. It wasn’t until after the episode became available to stream that fans came to realize that they would be voting for who they believed the new bombshells, Jen, Sol, and Caleb, should be paired with. Furthermore, voting officially opened at 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT and closes at 1 AM ET/10 PM PT. As you can tell, that’s quite the brief window, which makes the problems with the app even more disheartening.

As soon as voting opened up on the app, countless people flocked to it to express their desires for who the bombshells should be paired with, only to be met with glitches. It appears that it’s common for fans to attempt to register their mobile number to engage in the process, but see a “Network Error” appear instead of a list of voting options.

The Love Island USA fandom immediately took to social media to express their concern and discontent with the tech failure. If past seasons are any indication, viewers are serious about their right to vote for love. Take a look at just a few of the comments left by Love Islanders on X (formerly Twitter). And these are the more tame remarks.

https://x.com/dcmbrz/status/2064537120283218331?s=20

Will Love Island USA Extend Voting Due to App Glitches?

As of publication, neither Peacock nor the Love Island USA team has issued a statement regarding the glitching app and voting. So as of now, there’s no official word on whether or not the voting window will be extended. Considering there is no new episode on Wednesdays, you would think the powers that be could give people a little extra time, given the technical difficulties. But again, no official word of an extension has been announced.

So, for those heavily invested in perhaps shipping Sincere with Sol or Caleb with Kenzie, it looks like you’ll have to keep refreshing the app and checking the Love Island USA social media handles to see when the glitch has been resolved. Oh, and if you think I’m trying to sway you to vote for the two new couples mentioned above, it’s largely because I am. However, no pressure, vote as your gut deems appropriate.