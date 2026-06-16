Pass the Popcorn: Love Island’s Casa Amor is Coming to Movie Theaters

Reality TV history is officially being made on the big screen. Peacock has announced that viral reality dating show, Love Island USA, is bringing its notorious mid-season shake-up, Casa Amor, to select movie theaters across the nation. This marks the first Love Island USA big screen debut the franchise has seen in the U.S.

Love Island Fans can trade their living room couches for a theater seat to witness the massive tests, jaw-dropping betrayals, and chaotic recouplings unfold on a massive scale.

The two-hour Casa Amor special event will play in 28 select theaters nationwide on Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, for those who can’t make it to a theater or prefer to watch from home, fortunately, the dramatic episode will simultaneously premiere on its regular streaming home, Peacock.

How to Secure Tickets

LOVE ISLAND USA — Pictured: Casa Amor — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Instead of standard movie ticket pricing, fans can claim their spots through Fandango.

“Seats can be reserved with the purchase of a concession voucher that’s redeemable at the theater on the day of the screening,” Peacock announced on their website Monday, June 15

Participating Theater Locations

The special event will hit 15 major metro areas across the United States:

State / Region City Participating Theater Arizona Phoenix Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 California Los Angeles Cinemark Century Huntington Beach & XD

Regal LA Live

Regal Irvine Spectrum

Regal Paseo 14 San Francisco Cinemark Century Oakridge 20 XD & ScreenX

Cinemark Century Daly City 20 XD & IMAX

Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX Colorado Denver Cinemark Century Bel Mar 16 & XD

Colorado Mills 16 IMAX & RPX DMV Area Washington, D.C. Cinemark Fairfax Corner & XD Florida Miami Cinemark Paradise 24 & XD

Regal Kendall Village Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX Orlando Universal Cinemark at CityWalk & XD

Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Tampa Regal Park Place Georgia Atlanta Regal Atlantic Station ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP Illinois Chicago Regal City North 4DX & IMAX Massachusetts Boston Regal Bellingham Stadium 14 New York New York City Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX

UA Westbury Stadium 12 IMAX & RPX

Regal Essex Crossing & RPX Pennsylvania Philadelphia Cinemark Christiana & XD

Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX & IMAX Texas Dallas Cinemark Dallas XD & IMAX

Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine & XD Houston Regal Houston Marq’E

Cinemark The Woodlands & XD

A Massive Year for the Villa

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 801 — Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Beatriz Alexa Hatz, Melanie Moreno, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Sincere Nicholas Rhea, Aniya Harvey, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Season 8 is already pacing to be a historic run for Peacock. Viewership for the first three days grew a massive 74% compared to last year’s season, officially making it the platform’s most-streamed original reality debut.

The theatrical experiment aligns with a broader industry trend of networks turning major streaming milestones into communal viewing events. NBCUniversal previously found big-screen success with Bravo’s Summer House reunion, while HBOMax screened the Euphoria Season 3 premiere at Coachella.

The six-week search for love in Fiji will run through July 12. After six weeks, one lucky couple will win the $100,000 grand prize at the hands of America’s vote.

To lock in your votes, take part in official viewer polls, and influence life in the villa all season long, make sure to download the official Love Island USA app.

Will you be grabbing tickets?

Love Island USA airs exclusively on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.