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Pass the Popcorn: Love Island’s Casa Amor is Coming to Movie Theaters

Pass the Popcorn: Love Island’s Casa Amor is Coming to Movie Theaters

Reality TV history is officially being made on the big screen. Peacock has announced that viral reality dating show, Love Island USA, is bringing its notorious mid-season shake-up, Casa Amor, to select movie theaters across the nation. This marks the first Love Island USA big screen debut the franchise has seen in the U.S.

Love Island Fans can trade their living room couches for a theater seat to witness the massive tests, jaw-dropping betrayals, and chaotic recouplings unfold on a massive scale.

Screening Details & Dates

The two-hour Casa Amor special event will play in 28 select theaters nationwide on Monday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. 

Meanwhile, for those who can’t make it to a theater or prefer to watch from home, fortunately, the dramatic episode will simultaneously premiere on its regular streaming home, Peacock.

How to Secure Tickets

LOVE ISLAND USA — Pictured: Casa Amor — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Instead of standard movie ticket pricing, fans can claim their spots through Fandango.

“Seats can be reserved with the purchase of a concession voucher that’s redeemable at the theater on the day of the screening,” Peacock announced on their website Monday, June 15

Participating Theater Locations

The special event will hit 15 major metro areas across the United States:

State / RegionCityParticipating Theater
ArizonaPhoenixHarkins Tempe Marketplace 16
CaliforniaLos AngelesCinemark Century Huntington Beach & XD
Regal LA Live
Regal Irvine Spectrum
Regal Paseo 14
San FranciscoCinemark Century Oakridge 20 XD & ScreenX
Cinemark Century Daly City 20 XD & IMAX
Regal Hacienda Crossings Stadium 20 & IMAX
ColoradoDenverCinemark Century Bel Mar 16 & XD
Colorado Mills 16 IMAX & RPX
DMV AreaWashington, D.C.Cinemark Fairfax Corner & XD
FloridaMiamiCinemark Paradise 24 & XD
Regal Kendall Village Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX
OrlandoUniversal Cinemark at CityWalk & XD
Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX
TampaRegal Park Place
GeorgiaAtlantaRegal Atlantic Station ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP
IllinoisChicagoRegal City North 4DX & IMAX
MassachusettsBostonRegal Bellingham Stadium 14
New YorkNew York CityRegal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX
UA Westbury Stadium 12 IMAX & RPX
Regal Essex Crossing & RPX
PennsylvaniaPhiladelphiaCinemark Christiana & XD
Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX & IMAX
TexasDallasCinemark Dallas XD & IMAX
Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine & XD
HoustonRegal Houston Marq’E
Cinemark The Woodlands & XD

A Massive Year for the Villa 

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 801 — Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Beatriz Alexa Hatz, Melanie Moreno, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Sincere Nicholas Rhea, Aniya Harvey, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Brooke Annis — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Season 8 is already pacing to be a historic run for Peacock. Viewership for the first three days grew a massive 74% compared to last year’s season, officially making it the platform’s most-streamed original reality debut.

The theatrical experiment aligns with a broader industry trend of networks turning major streaming milestones into communal viewing events. NBCUniversal previously found big-screen success with Bravo’s Summer House reunion, while HBOMax screened the Euphoria Season 3 premiere at Coachella.

The six-week search for love in Fiji will run through July 12. After six weeks, one lucky couple will win the $100,000 grand prize at the hands of America’s vote.

To lock in your votes, take part in official viewer polls, and influence life in the villa all season long, make sure to download the official Love Island USA app.

Will you be grabbing tickets?

Love Island USA airs exclusively on Peacock Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

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