‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shows Off Impressive Transformation After Skin Removal Surgery

Laura Nevenner is celebrating another major milestone in her remarkable weight-loss journey.

The “90 Day Fiancé” star gave fans a six-week update following her skin removal surgery, sharing new photos and opening up about how much progress she has made during recovery.

@laura.nevenner ✨ 6 weeks post-op update! ✨ This week felt like a big one. I drove my car for the first time, made it out for happy hour, and I’m almost standing all the way upright. 😂 It’s funny how the little things start to feel like huge milestones when you’ve been healing. Every week I feel a little stronger, a little more like myself, and I’m so grateful for how smoothly this recovery has gone. I also want to say a huge thank you to Dr. Saul Lahijani and his incredible team. From my first consultation to every post-op check-in, they’ve made me feel genuinely cared for. Their attention to detail, constant support, and commitment to making sure I’m healing well have made this experience so much easier. Choosing Dr. Saul was one of the best decisions I could have made, and I couldn’t be happier with my results and the care I’ve received. Still taking it one day at a time, still listening to my body, but I can finally see the light at the end of the recovery tunnel. 💕 If you’ve been following along since day one, thank you for cheering me on. And if you’re thinking about having this surgery, what questions do you have now that I’m 6 weeks out? #90dayfiance #tlc #adventure #lovestory #healthylifestyle ♬ original sound – laura.nevenner

Nevenner, who has lost more than 160 pounds, recently underwent surgery to remove excess skin after her dramatic transformation.

Nevenner Shows Off Impressive New Look

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, she shared a heartfelt update on Instagram, revealing just how much life has changed over the past six weeks.

“6 weeks post-op update!” she began.

“This week felt like a big one. I drove my car for the first time, made it out for happy hour, and I’m almost standing all the way upright.”

The reality star admitted that everyday moments have taken on new meaning during her recovery.

“It’s funny how the little things start to feel like huge milestones when you’ve been healing. Every week I feel a little stronger, a little more like myself, and I’m so grateful for how smoothly this recovery has gone.”

Nevenner also thanked her surgeon, Dr. Saul Lahijani, and his medical team for helping guide her through the process.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to Dr. Saul Lahijani and his incredible team,” she wrote. “From my first consultation to every post-op check-in, they’ve made me feel genuinely cared for.”

She continued, “Their attention to detail, constant support, and commitment to making sure I’m healing well have made this experience so much easier. Choosing Dr. Saul was one of the best decisions I could have made, and I couldn’t be happier with my results and the care I’ve received.”

Although she’s still taking things slowly, Nevenner said she’s finally beginning to see the finish line.

“Still taking it one day at a time, still listening to my body, but I can finally see the light at the end of the recovery tunnel.”

She also thanked followers who have supported her throughout her transformation.

“If you’ve been following along since day one, thank you for cheering me on. And if you’re thinking about having this surgery, what questions do you have now that I’m 6 weeks out?”

Dr. Lahijani also shared before-and-after images of Nevenner, highlighting the results of her procedure.

“6 WEEKS POST-OP RESULTS + 17 pounds of excess skin removed, 85 pounds lost, and a whole new lease on life!” he wrote.

He explained that before surgery, the 48-year-old had been living with severe skin folds that affected her mobility and caused daily discomfort.

“Today, at just 6 weeks post-op from her extended tummy tuck. Look at that snatch!” he added.

According to the surgeon, the procedure combined vertical and horizontal muscle plication—described as an “internal corset technique”—along with liposuction to restore her core and body contour.

Fans quickly filled the comments with words of encouragement.

“I’m so excited for you and to see more,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Holy smoke show you look stunning.”

After one follower asked, “Omg you look amazing how do you feel about your appearance?” Nevenner replied, “I’m thrilled with my results at 6 weeks! And I’m finally starting to feel like myself!”

Nevenner’s latest update comes after another major life change. Following the conclusion of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” Season 8, her former partner, Birkan Kuzoren, confirmed on social media that the two had ended their relationship, citing differences in their lives and worldviews.

Despite that chapter closing, Nevenner continues to focus on her health, recovery and the next stage of her journey.