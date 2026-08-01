Emma Slater Tears Up Remembering James Van Der Beek at the DWTS Con

It’s not at all uncommon for “Dancing With the Stars” pros to form strong friendships with their celebrity dance partners. For pro dancer Emma Slater, the late James Van Der Beek will always hold a special place in her heart.

This weekend, Emma Slater and many other DWTS alums are performing and visiting with fans at the “Dancing With the Stars” convention in Palm Springs, California. When a journalist asked about James Van Der Beek, she had a touching response.

Emma Slater Remembers James Van Der Beek at the DWTS Convention

During “Dancing With the Stars” season 28, Emma Slater teamed up with “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek. They were eliminated just before the season finale, much to fans’ disappointment.

After the competition ended, James Van Der Beek maintained close-knit friendships with many of the cast members, especially Emma Slater.

EntertainmentNow Emma Slater giving an interview at the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ convention in Palm Springs, California on July 31, 2026.

At the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention this weekend, many fans and reporters had the chance to catch up with dancers on the red carpet. Emma Slater became teary-eyed when one interviewer brought up James Van Der Beek. The reporter worried he upset her, but Emma quickly assured him that wasn’t the case.

Though she still gets emotional when she speaks about her late friend, she loves keeping his memory alive and wants to talk about him.

Immediately following Van Der Beek’s passing, Emma penned a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

“My partner. My big brother. Over the many photos we’ve taken over the years, this one is still my favorite. Dancing and laughing. It’s what we do,” the British dancer wrote, attaching a photo of them during their run on DWTS.

She went on to describe what a wonderful person James Van Der Beek was and how their friendship bloomed well beyond their dance partnership. She became close with his wife, Kimberly, and their children too.

“I’m lucky to have known the man that you are,” Emma concluded the post. “You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you 🤍 I love you partner.”

The Season 24 Champion Leads the Pack

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In recent years, Emma Slater has been the main host for the annual “Dancing With the Stars” tour. She’s certainly using her leadership skills during the convention this weekend, too. EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle captured the British dancer leading a hilarious game for convention attendees.

Attendees on the first night of the convention certainly had a blast. Without a doubt, there will be plenty more fun, games, and even electrifying routines from the pros and celebrity contestants.

If the convention takes off, this could be a regular occurrence for fans to look forward to.

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Fans can catch Emma Slater and the rest of the pros at the DWTS convention now through August 2. “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on September 16.