Sasha Farber Dishes on the Behind-the-Scenes Pranks That Go Down with the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Celebs (Exclusive)

The first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention is officially underway. Pro dancer Sasha Farber is excited to attend and meet fans from all over the world.

While the performances are sure to be electrifying, there are plenty of other attractions fans can look forward to. Before the fun began, EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle chatted with fan-favorite pro, Sasha Farber.

Sasha teased many exciting things to come this weekend, including his cooking class and a trio performance with the Pashkovs. However, he also promised the return of his pranks and other hilarious backstage antics.

Sasha Farber Can’t Wait to Pull Pranks With His Co-Stars

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Each “Dancing With the Stars” pro brings something fun and unique to the table. When he’s not on the dance floor, Sasha Farber enjoys hosting his friends and family for a great home-cooked meal. In fact, he’s teaching a cooking class at the convention.

EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle caught up with Sasha Farber at the convention, and he graciously shared what he’s most looking forward to this weekend.

“I am excited for my cooking class because it’s going to be seasoned to perfection,” the dancer told us. “And just dancing, playing games with the fans. We’re legit. We’re really testing the boundaries, we’re going to have such a good time.”

Sasha Farber is notorious for playing pranks on his fellow DWTS castmates. Of course, we wanted to know about the behind-the-scenes antics.

So far, the dancers have been locked in and taking the convention very seriously. But it could just be a matter of time before chaos breaks out.

“Nothing has happened this weekend because we’ve been in like, ‘let’s get this on the road mode,’ and rehearsing, and this and that. But there will definitely be some pranks. This is for sure,” Sasha promised.

The Australian Dancer Hypes Up His Performances

EntertainmentNow Sasha Farber attends the first-ever DWTS Con in Palm Springs, California on July 31, 2026.

Though Sasha Farber didn’t compete in DWTS season 34, he has a loyal group of fans who can’t wait to see him perform this weekend. While speaking to EntertainmentNow, he gave us a sneak peek of what he has in store.

“I’m going to tell you right now. We are bringing the heat,” Sasha teased this weekend’s performances. “I’m excited for one number in particular. Me, Pasha, and Dani have this trio number. I cannot wait to dance that.”

Of course, Sasha has nothing but love for “Dancing With the Stars” fans everywhere.

“Guys, I wanna give you a massive shout-out to all the fans,” he concluded his interview with us. “Thank you all so much for all the love and support. You guys rock. If it wasn’t for you, the show wouldn’t exist. You’re amazing.”

Fans can catch Sasha Farber and the rest of the DWTS crew in action through August 2 in Palm Springs, California. It’s not currently known if he will compete in season 35, but fans certainly remain hopeful.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. A second episode premieres the following night on September 16.