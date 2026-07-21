Daniella Karagach Proudly Shows Off Her 3-Year-Old’s Newest Skill (Video)

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov absolutely adore parenthood. Since welcoming their daughter, Nikita, in 2023, they’ve enjoyed sharing every milestone with her.

After exploring the United States during the 2026 Live tour, the family has been resting and relaxing together as the summer continues. In just a few months, Pasha and Daniella will be back on “Dancing With the Stars” and busier than ever before.

In a new social media update, Daniella revealed that Nikita has picked up a new skill and couldn’t wait to show the video to fans.

Pasha Pashkov & Daniella Karagach’s Daughter Can Ride a Bike

As professional dancers, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are constantly on the move. They’ve passed their love for physical activity on to their daughter, Nikita. In a recent home video, the couple revealed that the three-year-old can confidently ride her bike with training wheels.

Daniella shared an Instagram clip of the family at home, experiencing a happy evening together. Nikita pedals around the pavement, beaming from ear to ear as she playfully chases her parents. At this rate, it’ll just be a matter of time before Nikita can ride without training wheels.

Fans couldn’t handle the adorable video. In the comments, viewers went wild for the sweet display of quality family time.

“STOPPP SHE IS SO CUTE🙌🔥❤️👏😢” one fan commented.

“She is adorable Dani, you are a great mom. 💜” someone else added.

“Happy kid!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY MAMA & PAPA” “The Office” star Kate Flannery replied.

The family’s sweet video comes shortly after they returned from Hawaii. Over the past several days, Pasha and Daniella showed off photos from their trip to paradise. Even though Nikita is young, she also seemed to have an excellent time exploring the beaches and trying new activities with her parents.

The DWTS Pros Get Cozy During Their Hawaiian Getaway

During the trip to Hawaii, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach spent plenty of time getting cozy. They uploaded several photos from the vacation, revealing plenty of steamy PDA.

“Been busy,” Daniella captioned a set of photos, with Pasha cheekily replying, “Soooo busy.”

In the first photo, the couple shares a passionate kiss. Daniella wears cute pajama bottoms with a matching tank top, while Pasha goes shirtless and only wears a pair of plaid shorts. She throws his arms around his neck while he holds her by the small of her back.

Though the adults certainly enjoyed their alone time, they also loved spending time with their daughter on the islands. Daniella and Pasha uploaded several other photo dumps from the vacation, revealing family-friendly activities on the beach.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the family.

“The most beautiful family!! 🥹❤️” one kind viewer commented.

“Looks like the perfect time by the sea 😍🔥” another shared.

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expected to return when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins this fall. “DWTS: The Next Pro” airs new episodes each Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.