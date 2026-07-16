Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Pack on PDA on Steamy Tropical Getaway

It’s been a year of hard work for “Dancing With the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. They began the year with the 2026 Live tour, which ran through May. They took their daughter, Nikita, along for the ride so they could enjoy time together as a family.

In the weeks following the end of the tour, the family has been enjoying some much-deserved rest and relaxation. The inaugural “Dancing With the Stars” convention kicks off in a few weeks, prompting Pasha and Daniella to embark on one last trip before work picks up again.

According to Daniella’s recent photo dump, she and her husband enjoyed a trip to paradise immensely.

Pasha Pashkov & Daniella Karagach Enjoy Their Alone Time in Paradise

In between busy performance schedules, it’s not uncommon for the “Dancing With the Stars” cast to seek out quiet, tropical locations to recharge. Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov headed to the beach and brought their three-year-old, Nikita, with them.

However, the adults seemed to enjoy plenty of alone time when their daughter was otherwise occupied.

“Been busy,” Daniella Karagach captioned the recent photo dump on Instagram.

“Soooo busy,” Pasha Pashkov immediately replied in the comments.

The first photo featured the couple locked in a passionate embrace. Daniella wears an adorable tank top and pajama shorts set, while Pasha is shirtless, wearing just a simple pair of shorts.

“Busy looks good on you 🤗” a fan added in the comments.

“Been busy getting busy 😍😍😍😍😍🔥” another quipped.

“I could stay here forever,” Daniella captioned a second Instagram post. In the clip, Nikita plays in the foreground while Daniella and Pasha lounge comfortably in the back. The couple shares a kiss, looking quite cozy together.

Fans praised the couple for demonstrating what a happy, loving partnership looks like. They nearly always bring Nikita on trips with them, so she will always grow up seeing her parents so in love.

“Your little girl is so blessed to have that example of what a true love is supposed to look like! ❤️❤️❤️” a kind fan wrote.

“What a beautiful family you guys are … I love it 💜🤓💖” another added.

Fans Can Meet the Pashkovs at the DWTS Convention

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach love interacting with fans and performing. They will be among the many names at the first ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention from July 31 through August 2 in Palm Springs, California.

Of course, fans can likely expect the couple to perform one of their many passionate routines.

On Instagram, Brandon Armstrong and Alan Bersten explained what convention attendees can expect from the event. There will be meet-and-greets, photo ops, performances, and even ping pong. Single-day tickets are available for purchase, as well as entire weekend passes.

Tickets for this year’s “Dancing With the Stars” convention can be purchased through the official website.

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are both expected to return when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off this fall on ABC.