Derek Hough’s Symphony of Dance Tour Down a Performer After Injury

Right now, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is on the Symphony of Dance tour.

Hough and his talented cast of performers are bringing a show of epic proportions across the country. Online, audiences have been raving over the show and recommending it to others. Sadly, an injury has forced one performer to take a step back.

Although the dancer will likely recover in time, his future with the rest of the tour remains uncertain. Learn more and see the kind words Derek Hough left for the performer.

Keaton Kermode Steps Back From Derek Hough’s Tour After a Painful Injury

Life as a professional dancer often comes with injuries, big and small. Keaton Kermode is currently out of the Symphony of Dance tour after tearing his Achilles tendon during a show.

“Little update for you guys 🫶🏻 I’ll be back!!” the Indianapolis-based dancer shared on Instagram.

“Hi everyone. I just wanna come on here and give you a little update about what’s been happening in my life,” Keaton explains. “As of recent I’ve been on the Symphony of Dance tour with Derek Hough and I’ve been having the most amazing time. I’ve been so grateful for this whole opportunity.”

He goes on to reveal that he ended up badly hurt a few shows ago. He received prompt medical attention, which revealed he had fully torn his Achilles tendon. The young dancer holds his foot to the camera, revealing a huge medical boot.

“I am very upset that I can’t continue the tour,” Keaton added. I’m going to be out for a good period of time. But it’s not going to stop me. I’m going to be back sooner rather than later. We’re just going to take it day by day and hope for a speedy recovery.”

He concluded by thanking the Hough family and all the fans for their love and support. In the comments, Keaton received an overwhelming outpouring of love from fans and colleagues alike. Members of the Symphony of Dance tour and the wider “Dancing With the Stars” cast wished him a speedy recovery.

The Houghs Wish Keaton Kermode the Best After His Injury

Fans know that Derek Hough handpicks his dancers and develops close ties with them. The Houghs felt heartbroken over Keaton Kermode’s injury and wished him nothing but the best as he recovered.

“We love you so much, Keat! It hurts my heart to not have you out there with us, but I just know you’re going to come back stronger than ever! Here for you always 🤍🤍” Hayley Erbert Hough wrote in the comments.

“This breaks my heart brother,” Derek Hough added. “I’ve been following you for a while and finally sharing the stage with you, seeing your power and leadership up close, has been incredible. This is a tough setback, but I got your back through all of it, rehab and everything. Until you’re back at 100%, I got you brother ❤️”

Derek Hough returns as the head judge when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres this September on ABC.