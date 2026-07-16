Mark Ballas Gets Adorably Interrupted by His Son in Video for DWTS Next Pro

As one of the most celebrated dancers on “Dancing With the Stars,” Mark Ballas has always had people vying for his attention. But in a recent Instagram reel, he showed that there’s one person who will always be the first to get it, even if he’s in the middle of a publicity video.

A Sweet Interruption

“What’s up, everyone? I just got to New York,” Ballas started his reel. “I’ve been doing some press today for “Next Pro.” Just as he was about to start talking about the show’s numbers, a child’s voice interrupted.

“Daddy!” His 2 1/2-year-old son, Banksi Wylde Ballas, called out. “Yeah, baby?” Ballas answered.

“Daddy!” Came Banksi’s response. “Yeah, baby?” he replied again.

“Daddy!” The small voice said again. “Yeah, baby?” Ballas said again, his face lighting up as his son came into the room off-camera. “What’s up, sweet boy?”

After the sweet exchange, in which Banksi could still be heard in the background, Ballas tried to remember what he was talking about as he turned back to the camera.

Back to Business (With a Big Win)

“Um, we just found out that “The Next Pro” was the No. 1 watched show that night and also was the highest rated ABC show for the summer in four years,” he continued. “So we’re super grateful, thank you so much.”

“I know it’s a new show, it’s a new format, it’s completely different,” he added. “So stay tuned in, it’s gonna get really good as it goes.”

‘The Greatest Honor of My Life’

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been relishing fatherhood ever since Banksi was born on Nov. 10, 2023. The first and only child of Ballas and his wife, singer and songwriter BC Jean, Ballas has regularly shared precious moments with his son on his social media. In June, he posted a video showing various moments with him from his birth to the present.

“Being a father is the greatest honor of my life. I still can’t get over how much faster life seems to move once you become a parent,” he wrote wistfully. “I’m doing everything I can to soak up every moment, but I honestly can’t believe you’re going to be 3 years old this year.”

Whether he is celebrating major television milestones or navigating a busy press schedule, Ballas makes one thing clear: no career achievement compares to the joy of fatherhood. For the seasoned dancer, the spotlight may be bright, but his favorite and most important role will always be simply being “Daddy” to little Banksi.