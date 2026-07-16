Ilona Maher Shines in a Daring Cutout Dress From an Unexpected Designer

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and Olympic athlete Ilona Maher absolutely rocked the red carpet at the 2026 ESPYs.

This bold new look comes hot on the heels of her groundbreaking Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show. Fans went wild for the 29-year-old’s latest look. Even though the ensemble looked incredibly expensive, Ilona revealed that she was actually styled by a retailer most shoppers have access to.

Ilona Maher Rocks the ESPYs in a Stunning White Cutout Gown

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, better known as the ESPYs, took place on July 15 in New York City. Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher was in attendance, looking absolutely stunning in her cutout dress.

The strapless gown features shimmering adornments around the bodice. The skirt is a simple clean-cut white, which connects to the bodice in the back. The cutout in the front offers a peek at the wearer’s midriff.

Though a gorgeous gown, surprisingly enough, it didn’t come from an out-of-reach designer store. Ilona Maher loves partnering with T.J. Maxx and couldn’t wait to let everyone know where her dress came from.

“This is T.J. Maxx, and yes, it is very wet,” the 29-year-old told E! News on the red carpet, emphasizing how excited she felt to be at the ESPYs. “It’s so cool to be in a room of such greatness, of really like-minded individuals who want to be great.”

Getty Ilona Maher attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026.

“An icon on the field and at the ESPY Awards, styled by tjmaxx,” the retailer captioned an Instagram post, giving Ilona Maher a wonderful shoutout.

Fans went wild in the comments, praising the iconic look.

“Love this sooooo much 👏🔥” a fan raved in the comments.

“Ok Ilona, this is ridiculous. You’re always looking so amazing!” another added.

“Uhhhh TJX never looked so good!!!” another chimed in

Getty Ilona Maher attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on July 15, 2026.

The Olympian chose simple jewelry to go with her cutout gown. Fans spotted a simple silver bracelet and ring, paired with dangling earrings that fell to her shoulders.

The Rugby Player Claps Back at Critics After the Swimsuit Show

Although many fans raved over Ilona Maher’s look at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show, the rugby player received more than her fair share of criticism. She addressed the harsh feedback in an episode of “House of Maher” while speaking to her sisters.

“I had a runway clip and a lot of people weren’t [expletive] with that,” Ilona confessed during the episode. “The outfit I had on, the suit, they said it wasn’t flattering and I was like, ‘You know what? Heard, honestly.’”

However, the 29-year-old wasn’t bothered by the critiques. She nonchalantly shrugged them off while the other women laughed.

“A lot of people were like, ‘I just don’t like this, it’s not very flattering on her, terrible suit.’ And I commented, ‘You know what, I hear ya. But at least you’re talking about it.’ Whatever you wanna think, that’s your thoughts. Put it out there, right?” Ilona shrugged.

Fans look forward to seeing Ilona Maher in more stylish ensembles at future red carpet events.