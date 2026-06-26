Ilona Maher Has the Perfect Response to Critics After Her Sports Illustrated Runway Appearance

Olympic rugby player and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Ilona Maher is the queen of body positivity. She recently walked the Sports Illustrated runway to model swimsuits alongside other powerful women.

While fans overwhelmingly agreed that Ilona rocked the runway, some critics weren’t as kind about her choice in swimwear.

In a new episode of her podcast, Ilona Maher dished out the perfect response to the negativity.

As an Olympic rugby player, Ilona Maher has an incredibly muscular build. Unfortunately, many trolls have written horrible things about her online.

During the Sports Illustrated swimsuit show, Ilona wore a lovely blue and white striped one-piece. She accessorized it with a smart gold anchor necklace, truly encompassing the nautical theme. While most fans went wild for the look, not everyone was kind.

“I had a runway clip and a lot of people weren’t [expletive] with that,” the Olympian explained in a new “House of Maher” episode. “The outfit I had on, the suit, they said it wasn’t flattering and I was like, ‘You know what? Heard, honestly.'”

The other women laughed along with Ilona as she brushed the criticism off.

“A lot of people were like, ‘I just don’t like this, it’s not very flattering on her, terrible suit.’ And I commented, ‘You know what, I hear ya. But at least you’re talking about it.’ Whatever you wanna think, that’s your thoughts. Put it out there, right?” Ilona added.

Despite the negativity, many fans and celebrities alike cheered for Ilona Maher in the comments.

“Sooo gorgeous,” “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater wrote.

“Sooo glad my girls are growing up with her as a role model 🥹” a kind fan added.

The Olympian Had a Ball Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Ilona Maher had a successful run at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but many fans truly got to know her during “Dancing With the Stars” season 33. She and her partner, Alan Bersten, came in second place behind “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

“It was very fun. It was a lot of work, but really fun,” the 29-year-old described the competition on “The House of Maher.” “When you’re on the reality shows, you have to be in it. Like ‘Traitors,’ ‘Love Island,’ you’re there. So you’re full on for those 10, 11 weeks. But loved it. Would highly recommend.”

During season 33, Ilona often dealt with negative comments. However, she handled it like a champion and held her head high.

“People would always be like, ‘Why is Ilona going so far? She can’t even dance!’” the Olympian remembered. “The point of the show is to teach people to dance! If it was all about dance, they wouldn’t have an 85-year-old guy on.”

Ilona Maher visited the ballroom during season 34 to cheer on Alan and his new partner, Elaine Hendrix. The pair made it to the finale, finishing in fifth place.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” debuts on ABC on Monday, July 13. Fans can catch season 35 on the network this fall.