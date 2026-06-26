Derek Hough Shares Heartfelt Tribute to ‘DWTS’ Icon’s Enduring Legacy

Derek Hough reflected on the enduring legacy of an original “Dancing With the Stars” legend in a recent tribute.

The series judge and six-time mirrorball-winning pro shared his reflections in a heartfelt Instagram post. He looked back on Harold Wheeler’s time on the show, noting how much the musical director helped define DWTS’ early years.

Harold Wheeler, DWTS Musical Director, Left Behind an Unforgettable Body of Work

Harold Wheeler, the original musical director of DWTS, passed away on June 25, reported Deadline. Wheeler was 82.

Derek Hough shared his recollections of working with Wheeler and the profound impact he had on DWTS and the entertainment industry.

“Harold Wheeler was the original musical director of DWTS, and he helped build so much of the magic we all know. From the Oscars to countless iconic shows, he was a legend,” Hough wrote.

He continued, “I’ll always remember sending him ideas in my early seasons and that fun moment when Shawn [Johnson] and I tumbled right into his band pit. Harold, thank you for the music, the kindness, and the memories. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Several of Hough’s DWTS pro pals, past and present, also shared their thoughts about Wheeler’s passing. They filled the post with loving tributes.

Kim Herjavec wrote, “He was the best.” Sasha Farber responded with two red emoji hearts.

Additionally, fans also shared their thoughts about this great loss to the DWTS family. Wheeler was the show’s musical director for 17 seasons.

“He was amazingly talented, and brought so much energy to the show. May he rest is peace. My heart goes out to his family,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Loved his music for DWTS, hope he’s playing his music as Len [Goodman, DWTS late head judge] dances along. So sad.”

“Such a core member of the original team, sorry to hear of his passing, sad news,” shared a third Instagram follower.

Harold Wheeler Was a Tony-Winning Orchestrator

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Deadline reported Harold Wheeler passed following a lengthy illness on June 24, at his Los Angeles home. He was 82.

The news outlet shared that “Wheeler received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater in 2019 and Tony nominations for orchestrations throughout his career for such Broadway productions as ‘The Life’ (1997), ‘Little Me’ (1999), ‘Swing!’ (2000), ‘The Full Monty’ (2001), ‘Hairspray’ (2003) and ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ (2005).”

Wheeler left the series after the series began using recorded music rather than a live band. Ray Chew, former “American Idol” bandleader, has held the role since 2014.

Harold Wheeler was married to actress Hattie Winston. They had two daughters, Marian and Samantha.

DWTS Season 35 is set to debut this fall. Derek Hough is expected to return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Thus far, four celebrity contestants have been confirmed as competitors. Guillermo Rodriguez joins Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, and reality stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins. Other celebrity cast members are yet to be confirmed. Pros are typically also confirmed closer to the series debut.

DWTS airs on ABC television, streams live on Disney+ and on Hulu the following day.