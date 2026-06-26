‘Dancing With the Stars’ Runner-Up Ilona Maher Dishes on Her True Feelings During the Competition

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 and finished in second place, along with her partner, Alan Bersten.

Throughout the season, Ilona captured fans’ hearts and votes through authenticity and sincerity. Viewers enjoyed watching a down-to-earth woman embrace herself while spreading positivity and joy. Though she ultimately lost to “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei, Ilona’s popularity only grew.

As the season 35 premiere approaches, Ilona Maher is opening up about her time on the show and sharing her true thoughts on the competition.

Ilona Maher ‘Strongly Recommends’ Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As an Olympic athlete, Ilona Maher is no stranger to hard work and dedication. However, competing on “Dancing With the Stars” was very different than her rugby training.

Even so, she thoroughly enjoyed her experience and wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“It was very fun. It was a lot of work, but really fun,” Ilona recalled on an episode of “House of Maher.” “When you’re on the reality shows you have to be in it. Like ‘Traitors,’ ‘Love Island,’ you’re there. So you’re full on for those 10, 11 weeks. But loved it. Would highly recommend.”

Before joining “Dancing With the Stars,” Ilona Maher didn’t have any dance experience. She and Alan Bersten didn’t always receive the highest scores, but they certainly made strong connections with fans.

“People would always be like, ‘Why is Ilona going so far? She can’t even dance!'” the 29-year-old recalled during the podcast. “The point of the show is to teach people to dance! If it was all about dance, they wouldn’t have an 85-year-old guy on.”

As seen on the show, the best dancer doesn’t always win. Oftentimes, it’s about the heart and the journey.

The Olympian Forged Lifelong Friendships During the Competition

If “Dancing With the Stars” contestants want to go far, they need to develop a sense of mutual trust and respect. During the competition, Ilona Maher also developed a strong friendship with her dance partner, Alan Bersten. She couldn’t have asked for a better pro.

“Our personalities mesh very well,” Ilona told EntertainmentNow after the competition concluded. “He’s a talented dancer and great coach and I’ve always respected and looked up to my coaches. I believe we’ve found a friend for life in each other.”

Tensions can occasionally run high during the competition, but the rugby player admitted she got along well with everyone behind the scenes.

“We all got along so great and were supportive of each other’s journeys in the ballroom,” Ilona continued. “Danny [Amendola] and I have similar backgrounds in contact sports, so we got along instantly. Joey [Graziadei] and I spent a lot of time in the studio together.”

The Olympian recently reunited with several of her “Dancing With the Stars” pals at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show. More than likely, Ilona will be in attendance for at least one taping of “Dancing With the Stars” this fall.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” kicks off on Monday, July 13, on ABC. The season 35 premiere takes place this fall on the network.