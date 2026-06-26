Alexa PenaVega Reveals Why She’s Raising Her Kids on a Tennessee Farm Instead of in Hollywood

Great American Family star and Hallmark alum Alexa PenaVega says life on her Tennessee farm is exactly where she wants to be.

She recently opened up about raising her family far from the bright lights of Hollywood, explaining that she and husband Carlos PenaVega intentionally chose a quieter lifestyle for their three children.

PenaVega Says Her Kids Are Outdoorsy

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 24, while volunteering with The Salvation Army, the actress said their rural home offers the perfect balance to the entertainment industry.

“I love [that] we’re very outdoor[sy] people,” Alexa said. “My kids were raised on the island [in Hawaii] for a long time, and then we lived on a boat, and now we’re on a farm in Tennessee. So, we’re very outdoorsy, but if you think about it, they’re living such a wild life, they go from living on a tour bus [with their dad’s group Big Time Rush], and traveling, and touring, and being on movie sets.”

Because their children are already exposed to the fast-paced world of show business, Alexa said she wanted home to feel completely different.

“So, when we’re home, I wanted [life] to be the polar opposite of that,” she continued. “And this is kind of what we live in. They experience this, they’re riding their little motocross bikes in the backyard, and pet chickens, and hopefully we’re getting a cow soon. Just fun life stuff.”

Alexa and Carlos left Hollywood in 2017, relocating first to Maui before eventually settling on a farm outside Nashville. M

Today, they are raising their three children — Ocean King, 9, Kingston James, 6, and Rio Rey, 5 — surrounded by wide-open spaces and farm animals instead of red carpets and studio lots.

PenaVega Talks Motherhood

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has previously spoken about how motherhood reshaped her priorities.

In an interview with E! News in late 2024, Alexa explained that she wants to remain the person most involved in raising her children, even if that means making sacrifices in her career.

“I just have found that so often, we no longer become the people raising our kids,” she said. “I’m watching it in this industry again and again, and I just don’t want that for our family, I don’t want that for our children. A career is wonderful, but it does not replace having a family, and I know that I would have regrets in the future if I just missed out on all of these things.”

The family’s move also comes after one of the most difficult chapters of their lives.

In 2024, Alexa and Carlos revealed they had lost their daughter, Indy, who was stillborn after doctors detected a heartbeat just minutes before delivery.

In 2025, Alexa marked the anniversary of Indy’s birth with a deeply personal Instagram tribute.

“This was the most painful moment I have ever experienced,” she wrote. “Over this last year we have watched LIFE come out of her life. We watched people heal because of Indy… Our sweet girl is celebrating with Jesus today. And while we still mourn and wish we had her in our arms… we know she is waiting for us in a place that is beyond anything we can imagine.”

For the PenaVegas, life on their Tennessee farm isn’t just a change of scenery—it’s a conscious choice to prioritize faith, family and the everyday moments that matter most.