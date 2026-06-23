Derek Hough Teases ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Contestants Reveal, ‘We Have a Really Good Cast’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is just a few months away. Derek Hough feels incredibly excited about the next batch of contestants and is having a tough time containing his excitement.

Last week, Guillermo Rodriguez became season 35’s fourth confirmed celebrity contestant. He joins Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, as well as reality stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins.

ABC won’t reveal the full cast until just before the DWTS season 35 premiere. However, head judge Derek Hough has already been clued in about a few contestants.

Will he be able to keep a secret until the big reveal?

Derek Hough Hypes Up This Year’s Batch of Celebrity Contestants

Derek Hough is always one of the biggest champions for “Dancing With the Stars” contestants. Ahead of the season 35 premiere, he’s elated about this year’s competitors.

“We have a really good cast. There are some people that I know are waiting in the wings,” the 41-year-old shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been told some of the people that are going to be on the next season. It’s going to be a great one.

“We’re having this momentum from the past two seasons. The celebrities are so excited to be on the show, to dance, to compete, to really get the full experience, and that dynamic of a celebrity who is wanting [to win] and really embracing it, that’s what creates great seasons,” Hough added.

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess who will join the DWTS season 35 cast next. However, reigning champion Witney Carson is hoping to snag a Marvel superhero. Her dream partner is currently “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland.

“I mean, just putting that out there. Have you seen him dance? He’s good. He’s really good. I think he’s a little busy, but you know,” she told PEOPLE.

“If I had a dream partner, honestly, I’m gonna stick with Tom Holland because he seems really sweet,” Witney added. “He seems like he’s in a good solid relationship [with Zendaya], which is very important to do a show like this. He would just be really fun and a really cool guy. So that would actually be great. Let’s manifest it. Why not? Tom, if you’re bored, come on over.”

The Head Judge Knows Fans Will Love ‘The Next Pro’

There are plenty of surprises in store for “Dancing With the Stars” fans this year. In fact, they filmed a competition to hunt for the next pro dancer. “DWTS: The Next Pro” debuts this summer.

“If you’re a fan of the show, this is going to be such a treat to watch, especially in the time of the off-season,” Derek Hough told EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle. “[It gives] you an insight into what it takes to be a pro on the show, all the challenges you have to do.”

In the meantime, Derek Hough and his wife Hayley are going on tour again. Their Symphony of Dance show runs from June 24 through August 16.

Fans can catch Derek Hough on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premiering on Monday, July 13, on ABC. Season 35 kicks off shortly after on the network this fall.