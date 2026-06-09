Derek Hough Addresses Common ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rumors Ahead of Season 35 Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 arrives on ABC in just a few months. Head judge Derek Hough eagerly anticipates this year’s group of celebrity contestants. However, he’s also trying to get ahead of rumors and speculation that arise every year.

In a new interview, the 41-year-old addressed common misconceptions and shed light on what really goes on behind the scenes.

Derek Hough Shuts Down Allegations of ‘Hidden Agendas’ On Set

As Derek Hough looks ahead to a summer of performances, he’s also thinking ahead to “Dancing With the Stars” season 35.

The six-time Mirrorball champion recently opened up to Parade about common rumors and conspiracy theories that circulate every year. Online, viewers often accuse judges of purposefully manipulating scores to get their favorite dancers to the next episode.

“We talk about Mark [Ballas] and [accusations of] favoritism,” Derek Hough said of his best friend. “The truth is, I know everybody. I’ve known everybody on that show intimately. There’s such camaraderie and love there, even though I’m a judge. Because people are like, ‘Oh, wait, hold on. There’s this and that.’ They have opinions, and that’s great. But really there’s no hidden [agenda].”

At the end of the day, Hough certainly understands. He spent many years as a pro dancer before stepping behind the judges’ desk.

“When I was a pro, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the producers are doing this and they’re doing that! It’s all the strategy they’re trying to defame me and make me look terrible,'” he recalled. “You think there’s this force working against you or something. There really isn’t. There’s no conniving or scheming behind the scenes. And, as much as you want to believe that, it just is what it is.”

The DWTS Judge Wrote an Original Song For His Summer Tour

Derek Hough is best known as a dancer and choreographer, but he’s a musician as well. While speaking to Parade, he discussed an original song he wrote for his upcoming Symphony of Dance tour.

“I wrote this song actually for our tour coming up, this whole Broadway production about being a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and poking fun at myself,” the 41-year-old shared. “Basically, it’s like, you don’t always get it right. ‘It could be a 5 or 4. Well, hell, let’s give them a 9!’”

“I don’t really take myself too seriously. But I take what I do very seriously,” Hough added. “Whether it be dancing or performing or if I’m judging, I take what I do very, very seriously. And I hold myself to a high standard of integrity with anything that I do.”

He and his wife Hayley Erbert Hough embark on their summer tour in a few weeks, running through June 24 through August 16. Tickets can be purchased on the official website.

Derek Hough and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast return to the ballroom when season 35 begins this fall. “The Next Pro” debuts on Monday, July 13, on ABC.