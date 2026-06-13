Derek Hough Dishes on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ in Exclusive New Interview

“Dancing With the Stars” is getting a summer spin-off. Head judge Derek Hough feels thrilled about the show’s next chapter.

He graciously spoke with EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle about “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” and what fans can expect to see this summer.

Without a doubt, it’s going to entice fans to tune into season 35 this fall.

Derek Hough Thinks Fans Will Love ‘The Next Pro’

Each year, the cast of pro dancers changes a bit on “Dancing With the Stars.” Some pros retire or pursue other projects, while new dancers step into the competition. This year, ABC created a reality competition show to find the next pro dancer.

Reigning champion Robert Irwin hosts the series, while mother-son duo Shirley and Mark Ballas serve as judges. Other key DWTS figures make appearances, including Derek Hough.

“If you’re a fan of the show, this is going to be such a treat to watch, especially in the time of the off-season,” the judge explained to us. “[It gives] you an insight into what it takes to be a pro on the show, all the challenges you have to do.”

It’s not just about fancy dance moves. Each pro on DWTS needs to be able to teach a celebrity partner, often with no prior dance experience, the correct steps. It’s certainly a lot more difficult than it seems.

But even amid the difficulties, being a pro dancer comes with quite a bit of fun and perks too. The current cast of pros often describes themselves as a loving family.

“I can’t wait for people to meet Shirley Ballas,” Derek Hough gushed over his mentor, comparing her to a female Len Goodman. “I think they’re going to absolutely love her. She is a walking sound bite.”

Shirley Ballas currently serves as the head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the British version of “Dancing With the Stars.” Derek Hough lived with her family and studied under her as a child. Her son, Mark Ballas, became Derek’s lifelong friend.

Twelve Dancers Go Toe-to-Toe on ‘The Next Pro’

“The Next Pro” features 12 dancers who all share one dream: to become the next pro on “Dancing With the Stars.” The cast features highly skilled performers who appeared in other competitive shows such as, “So You Think You Can Dance,” “World of Dance,” and even “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Stephani Sosa, current pro Ezra Sosa’s older sister, is among the hopeful contestants. She previously appeared as a troupe member in season 33.

Jake Monreal was a child pro on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors,” going up against current pro, Rylee Arnold. Jake and his celebrity partner, Sophia Pippen, finished in ninth place. He went on to compete on “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation.”

Selena Hamilton hasn’t performed on the show yet, but she is going on tour with Derek Hough this summer. While speaking to EntertainmentNow, Hough gushed over the talented performers on his tour.

“The cast of dancers, they are literal superhuman beings that do things with their bodies that I didn’t even know were possible. It’s incredible. They’re so talented, they’re so hungry, they have so much energy. It’s really special,” the 41-year-old shared with us.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” kicks off on Monday, July 13, on ABC. Fans can catch Derek Hough and the rest of the cast when DWTS season 35 begins this September.