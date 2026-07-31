Fans Are Calling for the Return of Canceled HGTV Show — You Can Watch the Star’s New Content on YouTube

While it’s an inevitability that some shows will eventually be canceled, fans aren’t necessarily ready and willing to let go when a network axes something that audiences are still eager to watch.

For instance, there’s one particular HGTV show that fans want to see return, “Houses with History.”

Fans Adored ‘Houses with History’

Premiering in September 2021 with a second season airing in 2023, “Houses with History” starred contractor and “history buff” Mike Lemieux as well as his wife, designer Jenn Macdonald, along with master carpenter Rich Soares. The show saw the trio work together “to save and renovate centuries-old houses in eastern Massachusetts and sell them at a profit,” according to IMDb.

While the first six-episode season followed as the team focused on homes around Plymouth, Massachusetts, the second season included eight episodes showing viewers even more captivating restorations of historical dwellings.

Although the show didn’t get a third season, there’s no doubt that fans would definitely watch one if it were to happen.

HGTV HGTV’s “Houses with History”

Indeed, one person recently took to Reddit to start a discussion about the show, writing, “Did anyone use to watch Houses With History? I wish they would bring it back!”

“Yes! I loved this show,” someone else wrote in response. They also explained what they adored about it, mentioning the fact that “[i]t was a perfect mix of a rehab house show mixed in with interesting historical locations or home stories.”

HGTV HGTV’s “Houses with History”

A third fan mentioned their reasons for appreciating what they saw from the stars, writing, “I found it interesting and realistic when they had to bypass a house because of [the] condition. I liked the people on the show and they did a good job :)”

“I keep waiting for it to come back, magically,” wrote another former viewer, while adding that they liked the cast as well as the houses that “were so special and cool.”

“THIS!!! My absolute favorite HGTV show hands-down,” came from an eager supporter of both the show and the figures who were on it. “Bring them back please!!!!!”

See Historic Home Renos on Mike & Jenn’s YouTube Channel

While fans will just have to continue to hope that “Houses With History” will make a comeback on HGTV, it turns out that they can still enjoy content from the show’s stars.

After one Reddit user stated that they “loved this show” when it was on the popular network, they then added a tidbit of information that will surely thrill other former viewers, pointing out that Macdonald and Lemieux have a YouTube channel. Indeed, the pair regularly share videos on “Full Circle Homes – Mike & Jenny.”

“Here we bring you along for the real work behind the scenes: walkthroughs, unexpected discoveries, structural repairs, house moves, design plans, and full renovations of 1700s–1900s homes,” the description tells the potential audience. “Many of these buildings were close to being lost, and our mission is to preserve their character while making them comfortable for modern living.”

Beyond that, another Reddit user noted that you can follow Macdonald and Lemieux’s other venture, Mayflower Mercantile, which was founded by the duo in 2020. The adorable shop offers antiques, locally handmade items and specialty foods from the Plympton, Massachusetts area.

And, yes, the shop and all of its contents are just as quaint as you might expect!