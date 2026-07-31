Joanna Gaines Gets Ready For Fall With Exciting New Collection

Summer is still in the air, but HGTV superstar Joanna Gaines is preparing to usher in the fall season.

In her latest social media posts, Joanna describes just how much the fall season means to her. Some fans may think it’s too early to decorate for the new season, but she’s excitedly inviting fans to look at her shop’s newest collections.

See what Joanna Gaines had to say and show off in her latest posts.

Joanna Gaines Preps Her Shop For Fall

Joanna Gaines is absolutely ready to celebrate fall in her shop. In her new Instagram videos, she’s welcoming in her fans and inviting them to have a look around.

“Come take a lap around the shop with me and explore our curated displays and seasonal themes,” the HGTV star captioned her latest Instagram post. “The fall collection is available now at Magnolia Market (and Magnolia Home!) at the Silos or shop online at the link in profile!!”

“So I’m here at the shop this weekend,” Joanna explained in the video. “Here at the Silos, we are doing our fall install. So we are bringing in all of our fall product, all of our fall visual displays and everything’s starting to come to life. There’s something about this season in particular that always feels so magical and special to me. And it’s probably because way back in 2003, in October, in the fall, is when I opened Magnolia.”

“So there’s something so nostalgic about the scents, even just the visuals, that just takes me back to where it all started. So fall always just has such a special place in my heart and to watch the shop unfold, it’s my favorite,” the mother of five happily declared.

Some fans remarked that it was a little early to start shopping for fall decor, but others fully embraced it.

“Oh I ❤️❤️❤️ seeing the market transformations each season,” one loyal fan wrote in the comments. “I’ve been loving re-watching the older install videos from like 2019 on YouTube’s Magnolia channel because there was also powerful message behind each transformation! That WOW wall is BEAUTIFUL 😍 God Bless your amazing team who makes this happen each season!”

Magnolia Teases Some Gorgeous Fall Inspiration

As the beginning of August approaches, Joanna Gaines is certainly encouraging cozy vibes ahead of fall.

“An Invitation to Linger Longer,” the Magnolia Instagram account posted this week. “As the light shifts, revealing glimmers of the season ahead, create spaces to linger longer in throughout the day. Shop our new fall collection at magnolia.com now.”

The attached photos featured a serene living space with a light brown color scheme. There are plenty of books, candles, and flowers used as accents, giving the photos a very quiet, cozy vibe.

“Paint Color: Sunday Stroll,” the account shared in the comments, addressing fans’ inquiries.

While many are still enjoying the summer weather, it’s clear that there are others following in Joanna Gaines’ footsteps and can’t wait to leap into fall.

“Biggest question: when is it acceptable to start adding fall into our homes?” a fan joked in the comments.

“Pretty, warm and cozy. Take me there now ❤️” another added.

“BRB adding those tea cups and gallery wall frames to cart 🤎” another viewer wrote, taking notes of the beautiful decor pieces.

Fans look forward to seeing what decoration tips Joanna Gaines shares with fans next.