‘Wonder Man’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Speaks Out After Series Cancellation

“That’s life, right? Everything will shake out.” Those are the initial words from “Wonder Man” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who took on the lead role in the Disney+ series after news of the cancellation broke.

The news was certainly a shock. After premiering in January to rave reviews, “Wonder Man” was renewed for a second season in March 2026. However, months later, Marvel and Disney decided to cancel the show, sharing that the writers’ room hadn’t even been opened. The biggest kicker was that no reason was given for the decision to cancel the show, which saw Abdul-Mateen II land an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

What Yahya Abdul Mateen II Says About the ‘Wonder Man’ Cancellation

Getty US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the launch event for Marvel Television’s “Wonder Man” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on January 22, 2026. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

Abdul-Mateen took in Instagram to share his thoughts, sharing the original news from Variety about the cancellation. He was respectful in the message, starting with “if you didn’t knowww, now ya knoww!” After all, it did come straight after the news breaking, and most people are going to find out from social media comments in today’s world.

He then went on to say, “That’s life, right? Everything will shake out,” which is a clear look at the world of Hollywood right now. A show isn’t guaranteed another season, and there have been instances in the past when renewed shows have ended up canceled, although that’s not happened as much since the pandemic and the 2023 industry strikes disrupted everything.

The “Wonder Man” star kept the focus on the fans and those who enjoyed the show. He knew what the series meant to the viewers, and made it clear that he’d spent time online when the series dropped, so he saw all the YouTube Reactors commenting and responding. This is an actor who knows that it’s the viewers will feel the weight of the decision deeply, and he shared his love for them in his post.

Fans ‘Disappointed’ By the Cancellation Decision

FOX NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II speaks onstage during the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York, NY on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Disney)

Fans took to the Instagram post to share their own disappointment in the cancellation. “Wonder Man” surprised many in various ways. The first was that it felt nothing like a Marvel series — in a good way — leading to rave reviews. It was well scripted and performed, creating characters that many want to see again in the Marvel universe.

The series itself brought humor as well as emotion. It offered a satirical look at the world of Hollywood, focusing on Abdul-Mateen’s Simon Williams as a struggling actor who is also hiding his superhero powers because those with powers can’t work in the industry. When he befriends Sir Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, he gets the opportunity to land the lead role in the “Wonder Man” film being developed in the show. There’s a heartfelt friendship and bond that forms between Simon and Trevor, and it’s a relationship that was highly praised by critics and fans alike.

It also initially broke the trend of Disney not renewing popular Marvel shows. “WandaVision,” “Hawkeye,” and many others became limited series. While “Loki” was renewed for a second season, it didn’t get as much attention as the first. The benefit of the MCU being connected with the TV shows means that fans could see characters show up again, but there are no plans for it at this time.

One user shared on Instagram that they were “So disappointed by this cancellation but phenomenal job well done man!”

Another user thought that everyone “deserved better!” and another shared their initial feelings when hearing the news, saying, “When I read the news about this, I was genuinely angry. The world needs more Wonder Man. You were amazing, congrats on your Emmy nomination!”

“Wonder Man” is available to stream on Disney+, where it will remain with other Marvel shows.