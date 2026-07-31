‘Totally ’90s House’ Comes to HGTV in August, Get the Details

HGTV fans are in for an exciting treat in August. The highly anticipated “Totally ’90s House” will premiere on the network, giving viewers the opportunity to see their favorite ’90s TV stars in action again.

Six popular stars from the decade will face off in two teams of three as they work together to transform a home that hasn’t seen any meaningful upgrades in the last 30 years. “Family Matters” star Jaleel White hosts the competition and keeps things running smoothly.

These six actors were household names in the 1990s. But can they successfully remodel a home to reflect the best design trends of the decade? Only one team will be victorious.

‘Totally ’90s House’ Teases a Blast From the Past With a Star-Studded Cast

“Totally ’90s House” is a dream come true for HGTV viewers who were also big fans of the decade. A synopsis from the official HGTV website reads:

“Hosted by actor, producer and game show host Jaleel White, ‘Totally ’90s House’ follows two teams of iconic ’90s celebs as they scour the country for houses stuck in the 1990s. Each team will pick their favorite throwback home and give it a major overhaul. The team with the best renovation wins bragging rights and $25,000 for their chosen charity.”

TV Insider reports that the first team features Brian Austin Green from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Beverley Mitchell from “7th Heaven,” and Jodie Sweetin from “Full House.”

They’re going head-to-head with Melissa Joan Hart from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Keshia Knight Pulliam from “The Cosby Show,” and Matthew Lawrence from “Boy Meets World.”

The outlet also notes that several familiar HGTV faces will serve as judges and mentors, including Drew Lachey, Paige Davis, Jonathan Adler, Mina Starsiak Hawk, Vern Yip, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

HGTV Releases a New Teaser For the Exciting Throwback Series

The newest teaser for “Totally ’90s House” features glass blocks and Formica countertops — household staples of the decade.

“Did we time travel, or what?” host Jaleel White jokes in the clip.

“’90s icons and HGTV mentors are about to make these homes fly again,” a narrator voices over the trailer before Jaleel White introduces a sneak peek of the premiere episode.

“You each spent the decade of the ’90s in everyone’s living rooms,” White addresses the competitors. “Now, you’re about to completely transform someone else’s.”

“What’s really special about us all being a part of this is we have a shared life experience that nobody else understands,” Beverley Mitchell shares as Jodie Sweetin nods next to her.

Jaleel White then introduces a new twist. If the competitors want to record anything, they can only use technology from the ’90s. No smartphones allowed. Documenting the homes with video cameras will surely make for an interesting added challenge.

“Totally ’90s House” premieres on HGTV at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max. Fans can tune in and see their favorite ’90s icons compete for the best home, bragging rights, and $25,000 for the charity of their choice.