‘Trading Spaces’ Icon Paige Davis Is Heading to HGTV — Everything to Know

Everyone’s favorite ’90s TV stars are set to reunite on a quest to find America’s homes that have been frozen in time for HGTV’s newest competition series, “Totally ’90s House” — including “Trading Spaces” star Paige Davis.

‘Totally ’90s House’

HGTV

Hosted by “Family Matter” star Jaleel White, the six-episode mini-series is sure to take viewers back in time.

Two teams of celebrities will be led by renovation specialists Carter Oosterhouse and Sabrina Soto as they scour the country to find the last home that features sponge-painted walls and honey oak cabinets.

“Everybody loves the ’90s again,” White said in a press release shared on Wednesday, July 15. “The fits are back, the playlists are on repeat, and kids who weren’t even born yet are binge-watching the shows we made famous. But while some things from the ’90s are timeless…some of y’all never got the memo that the decade ended.”

He continued, “We asked America to show us the homes still living in the past, and the response was incredible. Now it’s time for the ultimate throwback transformation. Get ready for the biggest ’90s house battle ever.”

Who Is Starring in ‘Totally ’90s House’?

“The ’90s called…and we’re answering 🚨☎️💿” the network captioned its Instagram announcement.

Alongside White, Brian Austin Green from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “7th Heaven” alum Beverley Mitchell, and Jodie Sweetin of “Full House” fame make up the first team. “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Melissa Joan Hart, Matthew Lawrence from “Boy Meets World,” and “The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam join forces with help from Joey Lawrence of “Blossom” fame to round out the second team.

Each team will be tasked with finding homes across the U.S. that have not been updated since the Spice Girls burst on the scene. The winning team will earn “bragging rights and $25K for their chosen charity!”

Who Are the Judges?

As the former television stars help the homeowners renovate their untouched homes, guest judges will step in to chose a winner each week.

“100 Day Dream Home” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will determine a winner for the primary bedroom renovation, followed by 98 Degrees star Drew Lachey, who will judge the primary bathroom remodels. Mina Starsiak Hawk of “Good Bones” will assess the foyer and office, and beloved “Trading Spaces” icon Paige Davis will choose a winner for the dining and living room competition. Jonathan Adler will crown the season’s winning team.

What Fans Are Saying

Fans are understandably thrilled about their nostalgic favorites stepping into the HGTV world for the first time.

“T.G.I.F. to HGTV,” one fan dubbed the newest series.

“If the people of today only knew how good we had it back then,” another responded.

Jodie Sweetin commented, “Can’t wait for everyone to watch!!”

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel wrote, “Love all these people! This will be great.”

Some fans begged the network for a series where ’90s stars took homes back to the ’90s instead.

“….ok hear me out – pick a house and make it MORE 90s!!!!” one follower commented.

“I was hoping they would take a house and turn it back into the 90’s 💁🏼‍♀️” another wrote.

“I think a better premise would be for them to find houses that WANT to be stuck in the 90s and give them a 90s makeover,” a third noted.