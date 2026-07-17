Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make First Major Move as Husband & Wife – Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly looking for their first home together in New York City, following their star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.

The former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL star are said to have quietly started searching for their first shared home in the Big Apple, hoping to find a place that belongs to both of them rather than one tied to either of their pasts.

“They don’t want to live in ‘Taylor’s house,'” a source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack. “They want a home that represents their marriage. Every room, every decision, every memory should belong equally to both of them. They’re starting this chapter as partners.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly House Hunting in New York

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Swift and Kelce are reportedly staying at the singer’s Manhattan property, though the arrangement is only temporary.

“Taylor loves her place, but it reflects the life she had before Travis became her husband,” the source told the outlet. “They want to walk through the front door and feel like they’re entering a home they created together—not one person moving into the other’s world.”

The insider added that the newlyweds have been quietly touring neighborhoods in downtown Manhattan in search of a home that offers “privacy, security, space to entertain, and room for the family they hope to build,” while also accommodating Taylor’s music career and Travis’s NFL schedule.

“This isn’t about buying the most expensive address in New York,” the source explained. “It’s about finding the place where they’ll celebrate holidays, host friends, raise children, and build a marriage. Every decision is being made together.”

The source continued, “This is their fresh start. They’re not building Taylor’s life or Travis’s life anymore. They’re building one life—together.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Rumored Prenuptial Agreement

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly signed a 40-page prenuptial agreement.

Since their extravagant wedding, rumors about Kelce and Swift’s prenuptial agreement have continued to spark interest among fans.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple had signed an extensive 40-page prenuptial agreement before getting married.

Manhattan-based divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman said she believes Swift and Kelce’s prenuptial agreement is likely straightforward, with each keeping the assets they owned before marriage.

She added that any property purchased jointly during the marriage, such as a home, would likely be divided based on each person’s contribution and any increase in its value.

The outlet also reported that Swift and Kelce’s rumored prenuptial agreement may include a privacy clause preventing either from publicly discussing their relationship if they separate.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice reported that Swift’s father, Scott Swift, quietly helped oversee the couple’s rumored ironclad prenuptial agreement.

“Taylor has romance in her heart, and Scott has business in his head,” the tipster added. “The prenup isn’t about preparing for failure—it’s about protecting everything they’ve built.”

The source also claimed that Kelce has been completely supportive of the said agreement.

“Travis respects Scott tremendously,” the insider said. “He understands that Scott helped build one of the most successful entertainment brands in history. There was never any drama and never any pushback.”