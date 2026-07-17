Mel C to Wed Chris Dingwall as Last Spice Girl to Tie the Knot

Mel C, former Spice Girl and “The Voice” coach, is set to marry partner Chris Dingwall this weekend, according to the Mirror. The wedding is expected to take place at a countryside venue in the UK. The ceremony marks a major milestone for the singer, who will become the final member of the Spice Girls to get married after previously saying marriage was never part of her plans.

The Mirror reports that the engagement was also kept private. The publication says fellow Spice Girls Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B have all been invited to celebrate the occasion. Victoria Beckham is expected to miss the wedding because she is in the United States for the FIFA World Cup with husband David Beckham.

Mel C Becomes the Final Spice Girl to Marry

The wedding will close a chapter that began almost 30 years ago when the Spice Girls became one of the world’s biggest pop groups.

Victoria Beckham married David Beckham in 1999. Geri Horner married Christian Horner in 2015. Emma Bunton married Jade Jones in 2021, while Mel B married Rory McPhee last year.

According to the Mirror, Mel C had spent years insisting she never expected to get married. However, she revealed earlier this year that her outlook had changed.

Speaking to The Times in January, Mel C said: “It’s something I didn’t think would be part of my story.” She added, “I’m so happy with Chris. Maybe it is something that will be in my life.”

The comments now appear to have offered an early hint about the couple’s plans.

Love Changed Her Outlook

According to the Daily Mail, the former Sporty Spice went public with Australian model and screenwriter Chris Dingwall in 2024. The pair met through the celebrity dating app Raya.

The relationship has also influenced Mel C creatively. Speaking to The Telegraph in May, she explained that her latest album, “Sweat,” reflected the different emotions she experienced while making it.

“Not long into making the record, I met somebody new,” Melanie C said. She added that she “fell in love,” creating “this wonderful arc of emotions” that stretched from heartbreak to the excitement of a new relationship.

She also praised Dingwall’s personality.

“He’s very laid-back,” Mel C said. “He’s loads of fun.” She added that they work out together and have “very similar personalities and lifestyles.”

More recently, the former Spice Girl spoke about how the couple balance work and their relationship while she continues touring.

Rather than separating her career from her personal life, she said she now enjoys bringing them together. Because Dingwall works as a screenwriter, Mel C explained that he can travel with her while continuing to work remotely.

“It’s so beautiful,” she said, “to be able to enjoy the life I have with the person I love.”

A Happy New Chapter for Melanie C

The wedding comes during one of the happiest periods of Melanie C’s career.

As reported by the Mirror, the singer recently received the Global Impact Award at the Nordoff and Robbins Silver Clef Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

During her acceptance speech, Melanie C reflected on both her personal and professional success.

“I am living my best life,” she said.

“I am the happiest I have ever been.”

She also celebrated the success of “Sweat,” saying it had become “my highest charting album” of her solo career.

Now, with a wedding set to bring together much of the Spice Girls once again, Mel C appears ready to celebrate another major milestone. Nearly three decades after the group’s rise to global fame, the singer is preparing to begin a new chapter alongside Chris Dingwall.