Luke Bryan Made ‘Ginormous’ Plans For His 50th Birthday Today — Inside His Epic Celebration

Country music superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan can’t quite believe he’s turning 50 on July 17, 2026. But he’s decided to make the most of it with a huge birthday getaway surrounded by people he loves.

The hitmaker has remained mum on where he’s spending his big day, but he’s spilled enough details on his plans that it’s clear he’s living it up, doing all of his favorite things.

Luke Bryan Said He Was ‘Excited’ to Celebrate His 50th

Bryan, who will release his new album “Signs” on September 18, got his first birthday wish from his beloved mom, LeClaire Bryan, who posted a throwback photo of them a day before his 50th, writing, “Happy 5-0 Luke!!! Welcome to the club! Next stop – Shady Pines 🤣”

Bryan’s not quite ready for a retirement home, though. He was ready to party, and told American Songwriter in early July that planning his birthday bash was a “ginormous undertaking.”

“It’s going to be a big party, it’s going to be a blowout,” he told the outlet. “Got a lot of things going.”

He wasn’t kidding. Among the activities on his birthday agenda? He told the outlet, “Fishing, there will be golfing, there will be climbing of trees, there will be coffee, there will be Advil, there will be IVs. There will be vitamin C, glutathione, there’s going to be golf. There’s going to be bungee jumping.”

In a Katie & Company interview clip posted on July 16, Bryan told host Katie Neal, “I have a great trip planned with great friends. It’s gonna be good.”

“You gonna make headlines or what?” Neal joked and Bryan replied, “No, no, no — unless I drowned … no, but I’m excited to celebrate the 50th. We’re gonna have a good time.”

Bryan didn’t specify who he’d invited to his birthday bash, other than his frenemy Blake Shelton, who also turned 50 recently. Bryan joked to American Songwriter, “I wear 50 a lot better than him.”

Of sending Shelton an invitation to his birthday bash, Bryan quipped, “I said this is a save the date, but I didn’t even put the date on there when I sent him the invitation.”

‘American Idol’ & Country Fans Are Wishing Luke Bryan a Happy 50th

“American Idol” marked Bryan’s 50th with a video posted to its social media accounts full of fun moments with him as a judge on the show since 2018. Across social media, fans have been posting well wishes to the country star.

Country radio station WYCD posted a video of staffers presenting Bryan with a cake and singing “happy birthday.”

The caption said, “A little early birthday surprise for the one and only @lukebryan !! We got to celebrate backstage by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and thanking him for years of incredible music, unforgettable memories, and always making country fans feel like family. Happy 50th, Luke! Here’s to another amazing chapter. ❤️🤠🎶”

Meanwhile, fans who are part of Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club sent in photos of themselves with birthday signs for the “One Margarita” singer, which were compiled in a fun video.

Fans flooded the post with messages for Bryan, including one who wrote, “Happy 50th Birthday @lukebryan 🥳

Have fun celebrating YOU!!! We love ya! ❤️”