Riley Green Reveals the Toughest Part of Joining ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 30 Premiere

Riley Green is officially settling into his new role as a coach on “The Voice,” but the country star admits one part of the job has already proven much harder than he expected.

Green joined fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Queen Latifah for the season 30 Blind Auditions, which were filmed last month ahead of the show’s September premiere. While appearing on Theo Von’s podcast, Green shared what surprised him most about the experience and even proposed a major change to one of the competition’s signature elements.

Riley Green Says Turning Contestants Down Is the Hardest Part of ‘The Voice’

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Green admitted the most difficult part of filming the Blind Auditions wasn’t evaluating talent—it was explaining why he chose not to turn his chair.

“It does get tough to find new things to say when somebody’s not quite good,” he said. “Musically, there’s only so many terms. I’m sitting there … I don’t want to say the same thing over and over again.”

According to Green, many contestants struggle more with the pressure of the moment than their actual singing ability.

“You can tell they’re very talented singers, but they come on there and it’s a very awkward thing,” he explained. “You got chairs facing away, lights on, cameras on, television audience there. They start singing and they’re really winded, which is a nerves thing. They can’t catch their breath. It’s people’s dreams, you know?”

Green said watching contestants chase their dreams makes it even harder to deliver disappointing feedback after an audition.

The Season 30 Newbie Pitches a New Twist for ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions

During the interview, Green suggested a different format for the Blind Auditions that would completely change how the coaches interact with contestants.

Instead of beginning with their backs turned, he proposed starting with the chairs facing the performers.

“And then you turn away when you don’t like it,” Green said.

He acknowledged that the idea would make rejection more personal but argued it could eliminate the awkward conversations coaches currently have after declining to turn.

“What would be tough is you’re going to be looking at them, so it’s personal,” he explained. “The surprise [now] is when you turn, sometimes people don’t look like they sound. It’s not who or what you think it is.”

Green continued, “You’re sitting there, they’re singing their little heart out, and you just turn [away]. Yes, it’ll be awkward for a split second, but then you’re facing the other way, you’re good. The problem with what we’re doing now is I’m facing away, then when I don’t turn, they still turn your chair [after], and you gotta explain why you didn’t turn. It’s tough.”

Riley Green Says Joining Veteran Coaches Is a Career Opportunity

Season 30 marks the first time Green and Queen Latifah have served as coaches on “The Voice.” Clarkson and Levine return as four-time winning coaches, bringing years of experience to the panel.

Green acknowledged that he’s entering the show as the least recognizable coach outside of country music, but he views that as an opportunity to expand his audience.

“The fact that I can tell I’m not as well-known in that world only tells me how much I’ll gain from it,” he said. “It’s putting me in front of so many different people.”

Speaking previously on “American Country Countdown,” Green recalled how the opportunity came together.

“There were mentions that there was interest that I might be a possible candidate,” he said. “We were in L.A. and I did a show at the Grammy Museum, and we did a Q&A before the show. We had a good rapport, and that got me the job.”

NBC Created a Special Place for Green’s Cowboy Hat

Green also shared one unexpected behind-the-scenes detail about filming the show during an appearance on Willie Geist’s “Sunday Sitdown.”

Because the coaches’ chairs sit high off the ground, he can’t comfortably wear his signature cowboy hat while seated.

“They made me a little hat holster right there on my chair,” Green said. “It’s right there on the side. I kind of sheath it when I sit down.”

NBC later showed the custom holder in a preview featuring the season 30 coaching panel.

Green joked that the hat could even help him recruit contestants.

“It’s always nice to have it to pull out, too, because when a real country artist gets up there, I need to really win them over,” he said.

Green will make his coaching debut when season 30 of “The Voice” premieres Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.