Ron Howard Bonded With Hollywood Legend John Wayne During His Final Film

In 2026, Ron Howard is a Hollywood legend in his own right. But in the 1970s, he was another aspiring actor trying to establish his presence as a serious performer.

After rising to prominence as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Howard eventually went to film school and looked for more opportunities to explore. He landed a role in John Wayne‘s final film, “The Shootist,” where the men became friends.

In honor of the film’s 50th anniversary, Ron Howard describes what it was like to work alongside the Hollywood giant.

Ron Howard Struck Up a Friendship With John Wayne While Filming

Ron Howard recently appeared on the “Talking Pictures” podcast to discuss his time working with Hollywood legends.

John Wayne’s last film before his death was the 1976 western, “The Shootist,” directed by Don Siegel. Ron Howard also has a starring role in the film, though he was in his early 20s during the shoot.

“It holds up well. Paced slowly, deliberately, but it builds beautifully,” Howard, now 72, recalled about the picture. “I also learned a lot in a rather uncomfortable way, because Wayne and Siegel were feuding. They did not get along. And I was getting along with both of them separately, just fine.”

While filming “The Shootist,” Ron Howard attended film school, so he thoroughly enjoyed picking Don Siegel’s brain. On the set, John Wayne grew to appreciate the budding star’s work ethic and professionalism.

John Wayne, 1974

“I also had the guts to say, ‘Hey, do you want to run lines?’ No one really would talk to [John Wayne] in between setups,” Howard told the podcast host. “He had a couple of people, a guy he would play chess with, who was the still photographer who had worked with him on a lot of films. But it was a very closed little bubble that he was operating in.”

“He was perfectly friendly to me, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’d like to run lines,’” Howard shared. “And we had a lot of scenes together, heavy dialogue, and it was very interesting to see him take a scene and shape it into a John Wayne performance in the most positive ways.”

John Wayne passed away from stomach cancer on June 11, 1979, a few years after “The Shootist” debuted in theaters. He was 72.

The Director Learned Lessons From Other A-Listers

Even as a young child star, Ron Howard was incredibly receptive to his surroundings. In 2025, he remembered studying the adults on the set of “The Andy Griffith Show” and drawing inspiration.

“The environment was super-creative. The show looks so simple, but it was all about this very precise problem-solving,” Howard told Vulture. “I would see scenes suddenly become funny or work. Because it wasn’t done in front of an audience, and even though we were working quickly, what Andy [Griffith] wanted was a truthfulness. But it still required perfect timing and exactly the right tone.”

Fans look forward to hearing more iconic stories from Ron Howard’s own legendary career in the film industry.