How Many Seasons Has Kenan Thompson Been on SNL?

For a generation of comedy fans, “Saturday Night Live” just wouldn’t feel right without Kenan Thompson flashing his signature grin during the show’s opening credits. From his early days as a teen star to becoming the ultimate MVP of adult late-night sketch comedy, he remains a comforting, hilarious television staple.

Thompson officially shattered every longevity record NBC has to offer, but the jaw-dropping number of seasons he has actually survived in TV’s most grueling environment will make you realize just how historic his run really is.

How Many Years Has Kenan Thompson Been a SNL Cast Member?

When it comes to longevity on late-night television, no one does it quite like Kenan Thompson. After originally joining the cast as a featured player back in 2003, Thompson has officially shattered the record for the longest-tenured cast member in the history of “Saturday Night Live,” reported Britannica.

The historic milestone passes the previous record of 14 years, held by former castmate Darrell Hammond. Thompson also holds the crown for the most senior African-American cast member in the show’s run, surpassing Tim Meadows’ impressive 10-season tenure. He holds an additional record for performing well over 130 celebrity impressions during his time on the show.

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Thompson guested on SoFi’s Richer Lives podcast with Vivian Tu, where he revealed why he remains an SNL cast member, 23 years after first joining the series. He said that financial and job uncertainty after leaving his life as a Nickelodeon star behind prompts him to keep the steady gig.

“It was like a two-and-a-half-year period of uncertainty. That’s the life of an actor, which is why I’ve been doing ‘SNL’ for 23 years. I know the importance of holding on to steady work,” he admitted.

Additionally, he told People Magazine of his long SNL tenure, “It’s crazy because most people do eight [seasons] max, you know what I mean? Or 12. But it’s a one-of-a-kind place.” He added, “It’s the people in front and behind that embrace it, need it. So when they call me, what, am I not supposed to oblige the greatest job in the world? So it’s just out of love. What a blessing it is to have steady employment.”

SNL is Entering Its 52nd Season

Season 52 arrives on the heels of a stellar Season 51 of the NBC series.

SNL earned 11 Emmy nominations for 2026 reported NBC Insider. Actor Connor Storrie received his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Additionally, the late-night staple was nominated in the categories of Outstanding Variety Series, directing, production design, music direction, editing, hairstyling, lighting design, technical direction, and makeup.

Thus far, SNL has been nominated for Emmy Awards 349 times over its 52 years on television. The series has won 93 statues and received one honor throughout its history, according to the Television Academy.

Fans reacted to the news in the comments of the show’s Instagram post celebrating its accomplishments.

“Congratulations on all the richly deserved nominations! This was a fantastic season,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Music needs to win the Emmy this year. I’m not kidding! They get snubbed every season!”

“Love this for Connor but Ashley and Marcello had massive breakthrough seasons. They should’ve been nominated. That Sebastian Maniscalco skit alone was an instant classic,” claimed a third viewer.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 52 debuts this fall on NBC.