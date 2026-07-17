Tia Mowry, 48, Packs on PDA with 35-Year-Old Boyfriend

Actress Tia Mowry is happily in love with her 35-year-old boyfriend, and fans love to see it as much as she loves to post about him.

The “Sister Sister” star has been dating teacher Javon’e Williams for several months and made their relationship Instagram official back in May.

Before Williams, Mowry was married to “The Oath” actor Cory Hardrict for 14 years. After tying the knot in 2008, they started a family in June 2011. They welcomed a son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, 15, and later had a daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, eight, in May 2018.

Earlier this month, Mowry celebrated her 48th birthday with close friends and Williams. In her caption, she wrote: “Feeling incredibly loved, deeply grateful and excited for everything this year has in store! Thanks for all the birthday wishes and to everyone who celebrated with me and made this day so special!”

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Tia Mowry Reveals Her Summer Highlights

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 16, Mowry posted a carousel that documented her summer so far.

In the first slide, the 48-year-old was glowing as she was captured with Williams on a sandy beach with a dreamy, clear blue sky. Sat by a wooden table, the pair was all smiles in front of a delicious-looking birthday cake.

In the following slide, Mowry was joined by businesswoman Adrienne Bosh for a cheek-kiss selfie. Meanwhile, the next pic saw Mowry and Williams holding hands as they walked on the beach.

Other bits of content featured a selfie with Jerome Wiggins, clips of her getting ready for this year’s BET Awards, posing with R&B superstar Kehlani on the red carpet, attending a basketball game with Williams, and spending time with her children.

Not afraid to show her affection for Williams, Mowry also posted a pic where she was kissing him on the cheek in a PDA-filled selfie.

“July has been good for the soul,” she wrote in her caption, adding the sparkle emoji.

“What’s been the highlight of your summer so far?” Mowry added.

Fans Love to See Tia ‘Thriving’

Sharing the update with her 12.5 million followers, Mowry’s fans rushed to the comments to offer their support.

“Diary of a happy black woman,” one user wrote.

“Tia been living her best life and I’m here for it,” another person shared.

“Absolutely love it, living your blessed life!!” a third remarked.

“Smiling, shining, & thriving!!!!!” a fourth said.

“Fun will be had with you!!! Pure joy and happiness,” a fifth fan added.

Tia’s Relationship With Boyfriend Javon’e

In an interview with PEOPLE at the BET Awards last month, Mowry gushed over her “wonderful” relationship with Williams.

“I really feel like I’m at peace,” she said. “Meaning, what was really important for me was someone who really calmed my nervous system. No games being played, just intentional, honest. That’s what I’m experiencing right now.”

Mowry explained that she is now “at ease” and feels “very present” and “grateful,” adding that she’s “just having fun with life.”

We love to see it!