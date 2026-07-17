Brenda Fricker, ‘Home Alone 2’ Pigeon Lady, Passes at 81 — Tributes Pour In

The Oscar-winning star who is perhaps known best for playing the iconic Pigeon Lady in 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” has passed away at the age of 81.

Irish actress Brenda Fricker won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Bridget Fagan Brown, the mother of Daniel Day-Lewis’ Christy Brown, in the 1989 biographical comedy-drama movie “My Left Foot.”

Despite that, she is far more instantly recognizable as the initially scary, but ultimately caring homeless woman who resided in Central Park in the festive comedy sequel.

Fricker was born in Dublin, Ireland, on February 17, 1945. Per Page Six, via her agent, she passed away in her hometown on Thursday, July 16. Her agent told the publication, “It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away peacefully last night in Dublin, after a period of ill health, at the age of 81.”

Fricker’s filmography included far more than just “My Left Foot” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” however.

Brenda Fricker Had an Extensive Filmography

Aside from her two most famous roles in “My Left Foot” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” Brenda Fricker had an extensive filmography on both the small and big screens.

She began acting in the early 1960s and her first on-screen roles came in 1964 with an uncredited part in the British drama movie “Of Human Bondage” and a recurring role in the Irish soap opera “Tolka Row.”

On television, she went on to appear in the likes of Irish drama series “The Sinners,” British drama series “Upstairs, Downstairs,” iconic British soap opera “Coronation Street,” British sci-fi serial “The Quatermass Conclusion,” British comedy-drama series “Cockles,” British medical drama series “Casualty,” British comedy-drama series “Beautiful People,” Canadian drama series “Forgive Me,” Canadian drama series “Cam Boy,” and British drama series “The Catch.”

She also appeared in several television films, including 1980’s “Bloody Kids,” 1982’s “The Ballroom of Romance,” 1995’s Hallmark movie “Journey,” 1999’s “Durango,” 2000’s “Cupid & Cate,” 2003’s “Watermelon,” and 2004’s “Omagh” and “Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss.”

On the big screen, her additional movie credits included 1969’s “Sinful Davey,” 1979’s “The Music Machine,” 1990’s “The Field,” 1992’s “Utz,” 1993’s “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” 1994’s “A Man of No Importance,” 1996’s “Moll Flanders” and “A Time to Kill,” 1998’s “Resurrection Man,” 2001’s “The War Bride,” 2003’s “Veronica Guerin,” 2004’s “Trauma” and “Inside I’m Dancing,” 2011’s “Albert Nobbs,” and 2023’s “The Miracle Club.”

When news of Fricker’s passing began circulating online, tributes to the actress started pouring in on social media.

Fans Hail ‘The Greatest Ever’ Brenda Fricker

Social media is teeming with messages of love and condolence following the sad passing of Brenda Fricker.

On Instagram, one fan of Fricker’s wrote, “The greatest ever RIP Brenda 💔.”

Another fan of the actress commented, “What a wonderful talent. A credit to ireland 🇮🇪 RIP. ❤️”

Somebody else said, “Rest in peace, beautiful lady. I loved Home Alone 2 Amazing actress 💔❤️💔🕊🇮🇪.”

“Very sad news, Brenda was a beautiful person and an absolute pleasure to deal with for all the years I had my pet shop she will be sadly missed especially here where she lived in Dublin,” wrote one individual.

Someone else noted, “If Brenda was in the movie I knew it was going to be good 👍🏻. RIP amazing actress 💫.”

Tributes were equally as abundant on X, with one user writing, “Brenda Fricker was a class act. Her quiet strength and incredible acting always stood out. Thank you for the beautiful performances over the years. May she rest in eternal peace. 🌷”

Another X user commented, “Incredible Oscar win. Iconic pigeon lady. Thank you, Brenda Fricker ❤️.”

Finally, one individual wrote, “Remembering the legendary Brenda Fricker—a true force in cinema! Whether bringing raw power to My Left Foot or pure heart as the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2, she was always unapologetically tough, fiercely funny, and brilliantly authentic. A magnificent talent and an Irish icon!”

Fricker was married to Barry Davis for 15 years until their divorce in 1988. They had no children.

However, we send our heartfelt condolences to those closest to Brenda Fricker. May her memory be a blessing and may she rest in eternal peace.

Brenda Fricker’s filmography and some personal details were courtesy of IMDb.