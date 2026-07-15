HGTV Brings Together ’90s Stars for New Home Makeover Competition — Jodie Sweetin, Melissa Joan Hart, Brian Austin Green and More

If you grew up in the ’90s and are also a fan of renovation-related shows, then your worlds are about to collide in the best kind of way! HGTV is bringing together some of your favorite stars from the beloved decade to compete on a new home makeover show.

‘Get Ready for the Biggest ‘90s House Battle Ever’

“HGTV’s upcoming renovation show is one for the ‘90s kids! The network’s newest series, ‘Totally 90s House’ (premiering Aug. 26), will be hosted by Family Matters star Jaleel White and feature a star-studded cast of ‘90s icons, who all also happen to have a passion for home design,” People reported on Wednesday, July 15.

Get ready to see Hallmark and “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green and Beverly Mitchell from “7th Heaven” tackle dated home décor. That’s not to mention Melissa Joan Hart (“Clarissa Explains It All,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”), as well as both Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) and season 3 “Dancing with the Stars” third place-taker Joey Lawrence (“Blossom”).

Getty Jodie Sweetin and Beverley Mitchell

The stars goal is to “search for and overhaul the ultimate ‘90s house,” according to People.

“Everybody loves the ‘90s again,” White said while discussing the new show. “The fits are back, the playlists are on repeat, and kids who weren’t even born yet are binge-watching the shows we made famous. But while some things from the ‘90s are timeless…some of y’all never got the memo that the decade ended.”

“We asked America to show us the homes still living in the past, and the response was incredible,” he added. “Now it’s time for the ultimate throwback transformation. Get ready for the biggest ‘90s house battle ever.”

Find Out About the ‘Totally 90s House’ Premiere

Getty Carter Oosterhouse

Viewers of “Totally 90s House” will watch as the stars take on a six-episode competition which sees them choose a “retro home” before “modernizing each property while still preserving the charm of the beloved decade in the ultimate nostalgic showdown,” People explains.

“In each episode, viewers will take a walk down memory lane and be reminded of some of their favorite ‘90s shows as they watch the stars flex their design skills — and get a helping hand from HGTV renovation experts Carter Oosterhouse and Sabrina Soto,” per People. “The high-stakes competition will see the winning team score ultimate bragging rights as well as a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choosing.”

The first episode will see the stars separated into two teams that are then “sent on a mission to find the most ‘90s homes across the country,” People notes. “White will have them tour the properties before each team chooses one that’s a perfect fit for their modern renovation. Once the teams make their choice, White will lean into the retro vibes and send VHS tapes to each, letting them know which room will be their first challenge.”

Getty Drew Lachey

Along with the stars featured in the competition, the show will also see other famous faces pop up as judges, including 98 degrees singer Drew Lachey, Trading Spaces host Paige Davis and designer Jonathan Adler. HGTV stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vern Yip will also appear, as will Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

“Totally 90s House” premieres on HGTV on Wednesday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET.