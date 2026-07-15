Maks Chmerkovskiy Gushes Over His Wife Peta on Her 40th Birthday

It’s been a big year for former “Dancing With the Stars” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

They’ve enjoyed watching their three sons grow and achieve new milestones of their own. This summer, the family of five relocated from their home in Los Angeles to Boca Raton, Florida.

As the family navigates life in the Sunshine State, Maks Chmerkovskiy wants everyone to wish his wife a wonderful 40th birthday.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Honors His Wife With a Sweet Photo Montage

Professional dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd married in 2017 and have three sons together: Shai, 9, Rio, 3, and Milan, 2. They have overcome monumental hurdles as a couple and are in love as much as they ever were.

Peta Jane Murgatroyd was born on July 14, 1986 in Auckland, New Zealand. This week marked her milestone 40th birthday and her family couldn’t wait to celebrate. Maks Chmerkovskiy honored her birthday with a sentimental social media update.

“Today is my favorite day of the year: IT’S @PETAMURGATROYD BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!” the Ukrainian dancer gushed over his wife in a sweet Instagram post. He included many photos throughout his life with Peta.

“I went through my pictures to put together this post and it was amazing to realize how much life we’ve already had together and how proud I am of my wife!” he continued. “As a friend, a peer, a lover, I can’t help but smile remembering every moment. My forever summer girl. My best friend. I love you more than I can ever express and I am the absolute luckiest guy on earth!”

Maks concluded the post with “Happy Birthday” in all caps, followed by a joke about Peta turning “thirty ten.” Fans and loved ones flooded the comments to celebrate Peta Murgatroyd’s special day.

“PETALICIOUS,” Val Chmerkovskiy wrote in the comments.

“Happiest birthday to the greatest ❤️ love you @petamurgatroyd” Sharna Burgess added.

“The best happppppppppyyyyyy birthday @petamurgatroyd” Sasha Farber chimed in.

The Family Thrives in Their New Florida Home

Moving to Florida was certainly a major change for Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. Though they left many friends and family members behind in Los Angeles, they acknowledged the move was the right choice for their family.

Over the past few weeks, the couple has shared glimpses of their new life in Boca Raton. Their sons seem to be absolutely thriving.

“June has been good to us 🌴💫” Peta shared in a recent Instagram post, attaching photos of the family adjusting to their new surroundings. Fans got a peek into their new Florida home and saw many photos of the boys playing outside.

Since the family just moved to Florida, it seems unlikely that Peta Murgatroyd will return for “Dancing With the Stars” this year. However, fans will need to stay tuned for the full cast list, coming out this fall. At the very least, Maks and Peta will tune in to cheer on their friends and family members competing.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” airs new episodes at 8 p.m. on Monday nights on ABC. DWTS season 35 begins this September on the network.