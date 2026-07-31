Lil’ Kim Looks So Happy on the Red Carpet With Her 12-Year-Old Daughter: PHOTOS

Lil’ Kim has taken her daughter, Royal Reign, on the red carpet with her several times and she made her red debut when she was a toddler at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors. But it has been awhile since fans have seen the rapper’s preteen, and they looked so cute together on the red carpet of the Amazon Kids Back-To-School Runway Show by Rookie Kids at Iron 23 on Thursday, July 30.

Lil’ Kim Attends Fashion Show with Daughter Royal Reign

Getty Lil’ Kim and Royal Reign attend the Amazon Kids Back-To-School Runway Show by Rookie Kids

Royal Reign and her mama, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 8, were so sweet as they posed for the camera, holding hands or doing gestures to create a heart shape. Royal, who is 12, was wearing blue denim jeans and a Levi’s T-shirt. She matched the red logo with a red belt and red shoes.

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The “Crush on You” singer wore dark-wash denim jeans, which she paired with sparkly gold pointy-toe boots and a bold top, including off-the-shoulder frills.

The event, which was held in New York City, was also attended by other famous faces, including “Jersey Shore” alums Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and rapper Ice T, his wife Coco Austin, and their daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow.

Seeing Lil’ Kim and Royal together was so sweet, and they already share some similarities: Royal can sing, and she loves fashion. She has also walked in runway shows before, and Lil’ Kim is a proud mama. “Look at my baby @royalreignjones!!! She is coming down the runway like Jordan with her tongue out!,” she captioned an Instagram post in September 2023. The rapper also tagged Rookie. “She has no idea how iconic this is and I don’t even think she ever seen him do that I am so proud of her!!!! She 8 that!!! anddd she was under the weather days before with a stomach bug and still kilt it!! I am such a proud stage Mom rn.”

Fans flooded Lil’ Kim’s post with supportive comments, including “pretty” and “get it girl.”

Lil’ Kim Is a Proud Mama

Royal Reign is Lil Kim’s only child, whom she shares with her former partner Mr. Papers, whose real name is Jeremy Neil. The musician has discussed motherhood, telling Access Hollywood, “I’m still the same person, but you have to be different. When you are a mom, you have to do things differently, whether you want to admit it or not.”

Lil’ Kim is an incredibly proud mama and has given a glimpse into her journey as a mother on Instagram. She shared a video in May 2021 showing herself performing onstage with Royal Reign. In the caption, she celebrated Mother’s Day and all the incredible women who have impacted her life. She also praised her daughter. “This was one of the biggest highlights of my career!! My baby performing for the first time!! This was my proud Mom moment, I wanted to cry,” she wrote. “My baby DID THAT!!”