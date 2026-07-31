Jodie Sweetin Shares a Hallmark-Worthy Wedding Photo to Mark Her 4th Anniversary

Jodie Sweetin surely has a lot to be thankful for these days. Along with being known for starring in both “Full House” and the series’ Netflix reboot, “Fuller House,” she’s also a popular Hallmark star who can be seen in various romantic stories like “Love Under the Rainbow” (2019), “The Heiress and the Handyman’ (2024) and “The Jane Mysteries,” just to name a few.

That’s not to mention Sweetin’s appearances on reality TV, including competing on CBS’ “Beyond the Edge,” Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90s,” and HGTV’s upcoming “Totally 90s House.” Of course, we can’t forget about her impressive performances during Season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Getty Jodie Sweetin

On top of that, Sweetin often expresses how grateful for and proud of she is of her two daughters — Zoie (18), who the star shares with her ex Cody Herpin, and Beatrix (15), who the actress welcomed into the world with Morty Coyle — and regularly shows her love for her husband, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski.

In fact, the actress just shared a photo of her wedding day to mark her fourth anniversary, and the image is both absolutely stunning and full of joy.

Jodie Is Just as In Love Now as She Was When She Said ‘I Do’

Getty Jodie Sweetin

Sweetin took to Instagram on Thursday, July 30, to post a photo of herself and Wasilewski presumably right after saying, “I do!”

The shot shows the couple standing together and holding hands while he flashes an adorable grin and she beautifully indulges in the biggest, happiest smile you’ll see all day.

Sweetin also holds up a stunning bouquet while fabulous flowers and gorgeous greenery surround the pair who can be seen standing on an elegant crimson and cream-colored rug.

For the romantic occasion, Sweetin opted to wear a column wedding dress that boasted an intricate lace layer and a long train. As for the groom, he wore a dark suit with a light blue tie and matching pocket square as well as a boutonnière that matched his bride’s bouquet.

In the caption of the post, Sweetin wrote, “I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you. Happy Anniversary babe.”

Sweetin’s fans loved the photo and were eager to help her celebrate the special day, with one person leaving a comment on her post, writing, “Happy wedding anniversary to you—wishing you lots of happiness for the years to come. My little Stephanie Tanner, my favorite character from Full House!! ❤️🫶🏼”

“Happy Anniversary! Love that you found your person and your forever & always love. ❤️ @jodiesweetin,” came from another follower who wanted to send the star a sweet message on her special day.

A third social media user left a comment for the actress that celebrated both the past four years as well as those to come in the future, saying, “Happy Anniversary! Cheers to many more! 🎉”

Jodie Shared a Magical Wedding Photo on Her 3rd Anniversary

Sweetin shared the same sweet photo on her third wedding anniversary with Wasilewski, along with another pic that was simply magical.

In a shot that appeared to have been taken at night, a light shone on the couple as they smiled at each other in the same spot that the other pic had been taken.

As Sweetin held onto her new husband’s arm, the train of her dress floated behind her, creating a truly dreamy scene and a moment that the loving husband and wife will surely never forget.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “3 years ago today…. ❤️❤️ Happy Anniversary my love @mescalito70 Every day, I love you a little bit more babe.”

Prior to that, Sweetin talked to People in March 2024, and when asked if she was enjoying her married life with Wasilewski, she replied by saying, “I am. Married life is amazing. … I couldn’t be happier.”