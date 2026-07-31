Hallmark Hunk Reveals the Pressure of Playing Lacey Chabert’s Love Interest

While Hallmark’s tight-knit group of stars eventually land where they’re supposed to, there are just some roles that actors alike place at the top of their bucket list.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, actor Scott Michael Foster revealed that among his list of ideal Hallmark roles is starring across leading lady Lacey Chabert.

While Foster finally landed his first role across fan-favorite Chabert in “Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” he opened up to Us Weekly about the competition he had to face to get there — on-screen and off-screen.

“Listen, when you’ve got three tall, strapping, good-looking dudes all vying for the attention of your leading lady, you have got to bring your A game,” Foster joked of his character Jason competing for the heart of Chelsea, played by Chabert, in the six-episode series.

Scott Michael Foster Gushes Over Lacey Chabert

Foster noted that before being able to have a chance to star opposite Chabert in a Hallmark film, he already knew how lucky he was to land the role.

“I hadn’t worked with Lacey before, and I know she’s quite affectionately known as the queen of Hallmark for a good reason. She gets it. She comes super prepared, and she knows her stuff. She’s a sweetheart,” Foster said. “So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey.”

While this is Foster’s first role opposite Chabert, several other Hallmark hunks have also had the opportunity to share the screen with the beloved leading lady.

Hallmark’s Tyler Hynes starred opposite Chabert in two films for the network, including “Vinter in Vail” and “Sweet Carolina.”

Actor Brennan Elliot has starred in a staggering 10 Hallmark movies alongside Chabert. Their standout films together include the “All of My Heart” trilogy, five installments of the “Crossword Mysteries,” “A Christmas Melody,” and “His & Hers.”

Andrew Walker has starred opposite Hallmark’s adored female lead in several movies, including “My Secret Valentine,” “Love on Safari,” and “She’s Making a List.”

Other notable male leads in Hallmark films alongside Chabert include Ian Harding, Sam Page, Will Kemp, Kristoffer Polaha, and more.

While there can only be one gentleman who captures Chabert’s heart in her many Hallmark features, it takes an entire cast of stars to bring the story to life.

Scott Michael Foster’s Next Big Project

While talking with Us Weekly, Foster dished that filming in Europe for “Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” which premiered its first two episodes on Thursday, July 30, was an unforgettable experience, thanks to his co-stars.

“They’re all wonderful actors. Everybody was really, really talented, and we all had such a great time. So I think it’s such a good cast, and you couldn’t ask for more than having good players to play along with you,” he said.

Although Foster’s Hallmark roles lean more toward a romantic storyline, he revealed to the outlet that his next big projects will be thrillers.

“Right now I’ve got a short film that is kind of like a thriller that I’m going to direct. Then I’ve got a horror movie that I wrote, and I’m trying to get made,” Foster shared of what’s to come. “So I like to have my hands in all the baskets because I just love to work.”