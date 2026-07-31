August 2026 TV Schedule: Every Major Premiere & Finale Across Broadcast, Cable, & Streaming

August is shaping up to be a busy month for TV fans as new series make their debut, fan-favorite shows return, and several others reach their finales, per TVLine. Check out the August 2026 TV schedule across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms next month.

Saturday, August 1

5:00 p.m. – Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)

– Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu) 6:00 p.m. – WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 1 of 2)

– WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 1 of 2) “Untitled Home Invasion Romance” (Hulu)

8:00 p.m. – “Killer Clown” (Lifetime )

– “Killer Clown” (Lifetime ) 8:00 p.m. – “A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding” (Great American Family)

– “A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding” (Great American Family) 8:00 p.m. – “Toast to Italy” (Hallmark Channel)

Sunday, August 2

“Lioness” Season 3 (Paramount+)

5:00 p.m. – Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)

– Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu) 6:00 p.m. – WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 2 of 2)

– WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 2 of 2) 8:00 p.m. – “Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked” (Discovery Channel)

– “Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked” (Discovery Channel) 8:00 p.m. – “Patience” Season 2 finale (PBS)

– “Patience” Season 2 finale (PBS) 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 finale (Bravo)

– “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 finale (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “Decades in Sports” (CNN, two-episode premiere)

– “Decades in Sports” (CNN, two-episode premiere) 9:00 p.m. – “Grantchester” series finale (PBS)

– “Grantchester” series finale (PBS) 9:00 p.m. – “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” Season 2 (TNT, airing new episodes Sunday and Monday nights)

– “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” Season 2 (TNT, airing new episodes Sunday and Monday nights) “The Little Girl Who Didn’t Exist” (Lifetime)

Monday, August 3

“The Chelsea Detective” Season 4 (Acorn TV)

“Futurama” Season 14 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)

“The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer” (The Roku Channel)

“Judy Justice” returns (Prime Video)

Tuesday, August 4

“Betrayal” Season 4 (Hulu)

“Special Ops TRUE” (Paramount+)

8:00 p.m. – “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” series finale (Disney Channel)

– “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” series finale (Disney Channel) 9:00 p.m. – “Hard Knocks” Season 21 (HBO)

– “Hard Knocks” Season 21 (HBO) 9:00 p.m. – “Once Upon a Time in Space” docuseries finale (PBS)

Wednesday, August 5

“The Challenge” Season 42 (Paramount+)

“The Hardacres” Season 2 (BritBox)

“Let’s Marry Harry” (Netflix)

“Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” (Disney+ and Hulu)

“Sterling Point” (Prime Video)

“Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Apple TV)

“A Woman of Substance” Season 1 finale (BritBox)

8:00 p.m. – “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)

– “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “The Shards” (FX)

– “The Shards” (FX) “Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy” (Netflix)

Thursday, August 6

Play

“My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 3 (Netflix)

8:05 p.m. – NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC)

– NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC) 9:00 p.m. – “Monster of God” (HBO)

– “Monster of God” (HBO) “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live)” (Paramount+)

Friday, August 7

“Alley Cats” (Netflix)

“Sugar” Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

8:00 p.m. – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” series finale (Starz)

– “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” series finale (Starz) 9:00 p.m. – “Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” limited series finale (HBO)

– “Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” limited series finale (HBO) 10:00 p.m. – “Anna Pigeon” (USA Network)

– “Anna Pigeon” (USA Network) “The Last House” (Netflix movie)

“The Strangers: Chapter 2” (HBO Max)

“You, Me & Tuscany” (Peacock)

8:00 p.m. – “The Secret Lives of Suburban Housewives” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Saturday, August 8

8:00 p.m. – “Absolutely Devoted to You” (Hallmark Channel)

– “Absolutely Devoted to You” (Hallmark Channel) 8:00 p.m. – “She Stole My Son’s Heart” (Lifetime)

Sunday, August 9

“The Chosen In the Wild With Bear Grylls” (Prime Video)

7:00 p.m. – “NASCAR Americana” (USA Network)

– “NASCAR Americana” (USA Network) 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)

– “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “House of the Dragon” Season 3 finale (HBO)

– “House of the Dragon” Season 3 finale (HBO) 9:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” (Bravo)

– “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” (Bravo) 8:00 p.m. – “The Him I Knew” (Lifetime)

Monday, August 10

“Michael” (Starz)

Tuesday, August 11

“Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On” (Netflix)

“Mourinho” (Netflix)

Wednesday, August 12

Play

“Let’s Marry Harry” Season 1 finale (Netflix)

“Reacher” Season 4 (Prime Video)

“X-Men ’97” Season 2 finale (Disney+)

8:00 p.m. – “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)

Thursday, August 13

“Gone” Season 1 finale (BritBox)

“My Brilliant Career” (Netflix)

“Tires” Season 3 (Netflix)

6:30 p.m. – MLB Field of Dreams Game (Netflix)

– MLB Field of Dreams Game (Netflix) 9:00 p.m. – The 2026 Patriot Games (ABC)

– The 2026 Patriot Games (ABC) “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” (Hulu)

7:00 p.m. – “Camp Rock 3” (Disney Channel)

Friday, August 14

9:00 p.m. – “Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes” (HBO)

– “Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes” (HBO) “Don’t Say Good Luck” (Netflix)

“Normal” (HBO Max)

“The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn” (Director’s Cut) (Hulu)

8:00 p.m. – “A Murder Between Friends” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Saturday, August 15

“Honest Renovations” Season 4 (The Roku Channel)

8:00 p.m. – “Aussie at Heart” (Hallmark Channel)

– “Aussie at Heart” (Hallmark Channel) 8:00 p.m. -“The Daughter She Left Behind” (Lifetime)

Sunday, August 16

8:00 p.m. – “Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration” (ABC & Disney+)

– “Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration” (ABC & Disney+) 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)

– “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “Lanterns” (HBO)

– “Lanterns” (HBO) 8:00 p.m. – “Home Safe” (Lifetime)

Monday, August 17

8:00 p.m. – “The 1% Club” Season 3 finale (Fox)

– “The 1% Club” Season 3 finale (Fox) 9:00 p.m. – “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 (FX/FXX)

– “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 (FX/FXX) 9:00 p.m. – “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 3 finale (Bravo)

– “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 3 finale (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “The Quiz With Balls” Season 3 finale (Fox)

Tuesday, August 18

“Return to Paradise” Season 2 finale (BritBox)

10:00 p.m. – “Cocktail Wars” (E!)

– “Cocktail Wars” (E!) “Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour” (Netflix)

Wednesday, August 19

“Average Joe” Season 2 (Paramount+)

“Love Is Blind: UK” Season 3 (Netflix)

“Lucky” limited series finale (Apple TV)

8:00 p.m. – “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)

– “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “Lion” (National Geographic)

– “Lion” (National Geographic) “Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing” (Netflix)

Thursday, August 20

“Outer Banks” final season (Netflix)

9 p.m. “Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny” Season 2 finale (History)

“Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” (Prime Video)

Friday, August 21

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 3 (HBO Max)

“The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” (Apple TV)

“LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem” (Disney+)

8:00 p.m. – “9/11 Reunited” (National Geographic)

– “9/11 Reunited” (National Geographic) “Mother Mary” (HBO Max)

8:00 p.m. – “Unlawful Attraction” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Saturday, August 22

8:00 p.m. – “The Run for a Million” (CBS)

– “The Run for a Million” (CBS) 8:00 p.m. – “The Babysitter’s Double Life” (Lifetime)

– “The Babysitter’s Double Life” (Lifetime) 8:00 p.m. – “Love Finds You” (Hallmark Channel)

Sunday, August 23

Play

“The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live” (AMC+)

7:00 p.m. – “NASCAR Americana” docuseries finale (USA Network)

– “NASCAR Americana” docuseries finale (USA Network) 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)

– “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo) 9:00 p.m. – “The Westies” Season 1 finale (MGM+)

– “The Westies” Season 1 finale (MGM+) 8:00 p.m. – “Three Housewives and a Body” (Lifetime)

Monday, August 24

“Blue Murder Hotel” (Acorn TV)

“The Chelsea Detective” Season 4 finale (Acorn TV)

“Summertide” Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)

Tuesday, August 25

“The Good Ship Murder” Season 3 (BritBox)

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” midseason finale (Paramount+)

8:00 p.m. – “Bobby’s Triple Threat” Season 5 (Food Network)

– “Bobby’s Triple Threat” Season 5 (Food Network) 8:00 p.m. – “Jeopardy! Masters” Season 4 (ABC, airing Tuesday-Friday through September 8)

– “Jeopardy! Masters” Season 4 (ABC, airing Tuesday-Friday through September 8) “Stamptown” (Netflix)

“Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young” (Netflix)

Wednesday, August 26

Play

“The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror” (Disney+)

“Trying” Season 5 finale (Apple TV)

8:00 p.m. – Miss Teen USA (The CW)

– Miss Teen USA (The CW) 9:00 p.m . – “That ’90s House” (HGTV)

. – “That ’90s House” (HGTV) “The Last Sunrise” (Prime Video)

Thursday, August 27

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 3 (Netflix)

“Leanne” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Married at First Sight” Season 20 finale (Peacock)

“Paris Is Always a Good Idea” limited series finale (Hallmark+)

“The Undeclared War” Season 2 (Peacock)

8:00 p.m. – Miss USA (The CW)

– Miss USA (The CW) 9:00 p.m. – “Adults” Season 2 (Hulu)

Friday, August 28

Play

“Dark Matter” Season 2 (Apple TV)

9:30 p.m. – “Zillow Gone Wild” Season 3 finale (HGTV)

– “Zillow Gone Wild” Season 3 finale (HGTV) “The Whisper Man” (Netflix)

8:00 p.m. – “The Wrong Housemaid” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Saturday, August 29

3:30 p.m. – “Big Ten Saturday Night” Season 4 (NBC)

– “Big Ten Saturday Night” Season 4 (NBC) 7:00 p.m. – “ACC College Football Series” Season 4 (The CW)

– “ACC College Football Series” Season 4 (The CW) 7:30 p.m. – “Saturday Night College Football” Season 21 (ABC)

– “Saturday Night College Football” Season 21 (ABC) 10:00 p.m. – “CFB on Fox” Season 16 (Fox)

– “CFB on Fox” Season 16 (Fox) 8:00 p.m. – “Copycat Killer” (Lifetime)

– “Copycat Killer” (Lifetime) 8:00 p.m. – “Much About Love” (Hallmark Channel)

Sunday, August 30

12:00 p.m. – “MLB Sunday Leadoff” Season 5 finale (Peacock)

– “MLB Sunday Leadoff” Season 5 finale (Peacock) 3:30 p.m. – “LIV Golf League” Season 4 finale (Fox)

– “LIV Golf League” Season 4 finale (Fox) 9:00 p.m. – “Decades in Sports” docuseries finale (CNN)

– “Decades in Sports” docuseries finale (CNN) 11:30 p.m. – “Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special” (Adult Swim)

Monday, August 31

“Furious” limited series finale (Hulu)

“The Ridge” limited series finale (Acorn TV)

8:00 p.m. – “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1 finale (ABC)

– “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1 finale (ABC) 9:00 p.m. – “Love Island USA” Season 8 Reunion (Peacock)