August 2026 TV Schedule: Every Major Premiere & Finale Across Broadcast, Cable, & Streaming

August is shaping up to be a busy month for TV fans as new series make their debut, fan-favorite shows return, and several others reach their finales, per TVLine. Check out the August 2026 TV schedule across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms next month.
Saturday, August 1
- 5:00 p.m. – Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)
- 6:00 p.m. – WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 1 of 2)
- “Untitled Home Invasion Romance” (Hulu)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Killer Clown” (Lifetime )
- 8:00 p.m. – “A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding” (Great American Family)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Toast to Italy” (Hallmark Channel)
Sunday, August 2
- “Lioness” Season 3 (Paramount+)
- 5:00 p.m. – Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)
- 6:00 p.m. – WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 2 of 2)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked” (Discovery Channel)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Patience” Season 2 finale (PBS)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 finale (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Decades in Sports” (CNN, two-episode premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Grantchester” series finale (PBS)
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” Season 2 (TNT, airing new episodes Sunday and Monday nights)
- “The Little Girl Who Didn’t Exist” (Lifetime)
Monday, August 3
- “The Chelsea Detective” Season 4 (Acorn TV)
- “Futurama” Season 14 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
- “The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer” (The Roku Channel)
- “Judy Justice” returns (Prime Video)
Tuesday, August 4
- “Betrayal” Season 4 (Hulu)
- “Special Ops TRUE” (Paramount+)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” series finale (Disney Channel)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Hard Knocks” Season 21 (HBO)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Once Upon a Time in Space” docuseries finale (PBS)
Wednesday, August 5
- “The Challenge” Season 42 (Paramount+)
- “The Hardacres” Season 2 (BritBox)
- “Let’s Marry Harry” (Netflix)
- “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi” (Disney+ and Hulu)
- “Sterling Point” (Prime Video)
- “Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Apple TV)
- “A Woman of Substance” Season 1 finale (BritBox)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Shards” (FX)
- “Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy” (Netflix)
Thursday, August 6
- “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 3 (Netflix)
- 8:05 p.m. – NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Monster of God” (HBO)
- “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live)” (Paramount+)
Friday, August 7
- “Alley Cats” (Netflix)
- “Sugar” Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” series finale (Starz)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” limited series finale (HBO)
- 10:00 p.m. – “Anna Pigeon” (USA Network)
- “The Last House” (Netflix movie)
- “The Strangers: Chapter 2” (HBO Max)
- “You, Me & Tuscany” (Peacock)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Secret Lives of Suburban Housewives” (Lifetime Movie Network)
Saturday, August 8
- 8:00 p.m. – “Absolutely Devoted to You” (Hallmark Channel)
- 8:00 p.m. – “She Stole My Son’s Heart” (Lifetime)
Sunday, August 9
- “The Chosen In the Wild With Bear Grylls” (Prime Video)
- 7:00 p.m. – “NASCAR Americana” (USA Network)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “House of the Dragon” Season 3 finale (HBO)
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” (Bravo)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Him I Knew” (Lifetime)
Monday, August 10
- “Michael” (Starz)
Tuesday, August 11
- “Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On” (Netflix)
- “Mourinho” (Netflix)
Wednesday, August 12
- “Let’s Marry Harry” Season 1 finale (Netflix)
- “Reacher” Season 4 (Prime Video)
- “X-Men ’97” Season 2 finale (Disney+)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)
Thursday, August 13
- “Gone” Season 1 finale (BritBox)
- “My Brilliant Career” (Netflix)
- “Tires” Season 3 (Netflix)
- 6:30 p.m. – MLB Field of Dreams Game (Netflix)
- 9:00 p.m. – The 2026 Patriot Games (ABC)
- “Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” (Hulu)
- 7:00 p.m. – “Camp Rock 3” (Disney Channel)
Friday, August 14
- 9:00 p.m. – “Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes” (HBO)
- “Don’t Say Good Luck” (Netflix)
- “Normal” (HBO Max)
- “The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn” (Director’s Cut) (Hulu)
- 8:00 p.m. – “A Murder Between Friends” (Lifetime Movie Network)
Saturday, August 15
- “Honest Renovations” Season 4 (The Roku Channel)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Aussie at Heart” (Hallmark Channel)
- 8:00 p.m. -“The Daughter She Left Behind” (Lifetime)
Sunday, August 16
- 8:00 p.m. – “Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration” (ABC & Disney+)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 2 of 3 (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Lanterns” (HBO)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Home Safe” (Lifetime)
Monday, August 17
- 8:00 p.m. – “The 1% Club” Season 3 finale (Fox)
- 9:00 p.m. – “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 18 (FX/FXX)
- 9:00 p.m. – “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” Season 3 finale (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Quiz With Balls” Season 3 finale (Fox)
Tuesday, August 18
- “Return to Paradise” Season 2 finale (BritBox)
- 10:00 p.m. – “Cocktail Wars” (E!)
- “Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour” (Netflix)
Wednesday, August 19
- “Average Joe” Season 2 (Paramount+)
- “Love Is Blind: UK” Season 3 (Netflix)
- “Lucky” limited series finale (Apple TV)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Valley” Season 3 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Lion” (National Geographic)
- “Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing” (Netflix)
Thursday, August 20
- “Outer Banks” final season (Netflix)
- 9 p.m. “Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny” Season 2 finale (History)
- “Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter” (Prime Video)
Friday, August 21
- “Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 3 (HBO Max)
- “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” (Apple TV)
- “LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem” (Disney+)
- 8:00 p.m. – “9/11 Reunited” (National Geographic)
- “Mother Mary” (HBO Max)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Unlawful Attraction” (Lifetime Movie Network)
Saturday, August 22
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Run for a Million” (CBS)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Babysitter’s Double Life” (Lifetime)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Love Finds You” (Hallmark Channel)
Sunday, August 23
- “The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live” (AMC+)
- 7:00 p.m. – “NASCAR Americana” docuseries finale (USA Network)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 17 Reunion, Week 3 of 3 (Bravo)
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Westies” Season 1 finale (MGM+)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Three Housewives and a Body” (Lifetime)
Monday, August 24
- “Blue Murder Hotel” (Acorn TV)
- “The Chelsea Detective” Season 4 finale (Acorn TV)
- “Summertide” Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
Tuesday, August 25
- “The Good Ship Murder” Season 3 (BritBox)
- “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” midseason finale (Paramount+)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Bobby’s Triple Threat” Season 5 (Food Network)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Jeopardy! Masters” Season 4 (ABC, airing Tuesday-Friday through September 8)
- “Stamptown” (Netflix)
- “Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young” (Netflix)
Wednesday, August 26
- “The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror” (Disney+)
- “Trying” Season 5 finale (Apple TV)
- 8:00 p.m. – Miss Teen USA (The CW)
- 9:00 p.m. – “That ’90s House” (HGTV)
- “The Last Sunrise” (Prime Video)
Thursday, August 27
- “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 3 (Netflix)
- “Leanne” Season 2 (Netflix)
- “Married at First Sight” Season 20 finale (Peacock)
- “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” limited series finale (Hallmark+)
- “The Undeclared War” Season 2 (Peacock)
- 8:00 p.m. – Miss USA (The CW)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Adults” Season 2 (Hulu)
Friday, August 28
- “Dark Matter” Season 2 (Apple TV)
- 9:30 p.m. – “Zillow Gone Wild” Season 3 finale (HGTV)
- “The Whisper Man” (Netflix)
- 8:00 p.m. – “The Wrong Housemaid” (Lifetime Movie Network)
Saturday, August 29
- 3:30 p.m. – “Big Ten Saturday Night” Season 4 (NBC)
- 7:00 p.m. – “ACC College Football Series” Season 4 (The CW)
- 7:30 p.m. – “Saturday Night College Football” Season 21 (ABC)
- 10:00 p.m. – “CFB on Fox” Season 16 (Fox)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Copycat Killer” (Lifetime)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Much About Love” (Hallmark Channel)
Sunday, August 30
- 12:00 p.m. – “MLB Sunday Leadoff” Season 5 finale (Peacock)
- 3:30 p.m. – “LIV Golf League” Season 4 finale (Fox)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Decades in Sports” docuseries finale (CNN)
- 11:30 p.m. – “Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special” (Adult Swim)
Monday, August 31
- “Furious” limited series finale (Hulu)
- “The Ridge” limited series finale (Acorn TV)
- 8:00 p.m. – “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1 finale (ABC)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Love Island USA” Season 8 Reunion (Peacock)