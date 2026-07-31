Pima County Sheriff’s Department Shares Nancy Guthrie Update

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has now reached a stage where some are now considering it a cold case. In fact, it has now been almost six months since Nancy was last seen and there has been little in the way of breakthroughs to shed light on what happened and who is responsible for taking her from home in Tucson, Arizona.

As Nancy’s friends and family continue to keep hope that the investigation will move into a new phase soon and the likes of Savannah Guthrie keeping awareness of the case high, there has sadly not been any major updates in recent weeks. However, now the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released a new statement to keep the public up to date with everything that they are doing to solve the case.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Say Investigation Remains ‘Active & Ongoing’

In a statement released on July 30, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department – who are leading the investigation alongside the FBI – have released a new statement on social media. The law enforcement department effectively confirms that officers are still working on the investigation and that any further updates will be provided when they have news to share.

“This week marks six months since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home,” the X post reads. “The investigation remains active & ongoing. When a significant development occurs in this case, it will be shared publicly.”

Alongside the post was an image of a longer statement from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. It says, “The Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing. A task force of investigators from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI remains committed to finding Nancy and providing answers to her family.”

It continues, “The analysis of DNA and digital evidence has been underway for the past six months. This work is complex and time-intensive, but the investigation continues to pursue every credible lead.”

It adds, “As Savannah Guthrie recently said, it is never too late to do the right thing. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and help bring this case to a resolution.”

The statement concludes, “Those with credible information that may assist investigators should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME. Callers to 88-CRIME may remain anonymous.”

Savannah Guthrie Urges Kidnappers to ‘Do the Right Thing’

The mention of Savannah Guthrie is a reference to a recent social media post that the “Today” host made on her Instagram account. In it, Savannah shared a desperate and emotional plea with her mother’s kidnapper. She asked them to do the right thing and return her mother to her family.

“I’m coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us,” she began in a video first shared on July 27.

“Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end,” Savannah shared. “Nothing about our situation has changed.”

“We have done our part. And we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts,” Savannah continued. “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I am asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now, make the right choice.”

“Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing,” she pleaded. “Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”