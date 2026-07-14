What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2026: First Look

August is shaping up to be another busy month for Netflix, with a slate of new original series, fan-favorite returns, blockbuster movies, and must-watch documentaries.

Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform in August 2026.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1:

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“Balls of Fury”: A former table-tennis pro is down on his luck when an FBI agent recruits him for a mission he can’t refuse: to smoke out his father’s killer.

Starring: Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken, George Lopez

“Chief of Station”: After losing his wife in a targeted attack, a CIA agent returns to the world of espionage to investigate the conspiracy surrounding his family.

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2:

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“Best Medicine” (Season 1): Brilliant and brusque, esteemed doctor Martin Best leaves his prestigious career in Boston to become a local practitioner at a coastal village in Maine.

Starring: Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra

“GATE24: The Border” (Season 1, New Episodes Weekly): A Japanese crime-suspense drama centered on a special task force of elite inspectors and customs officers who protect the country’s borders while solving complex crimes at the nation’s busiest international airports.

“Ingrid Goes West”: A social media fan moves to Los Angeles to befriend a well-known lifestyle influencer, but her efforts to join the star’s inner circle soon go too far.

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Spoiler Alert”: The sweet and complex love story of a TV journalist and his charming photographer boyfriend unfolds against the backdrop of a heartbreaking diagnosis.

Starring: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Sally Field

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3:

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“Asphalt City”: A young paramedic is paired with a seasoned partner on the night shift in New York, revealing a city in crisis. Discovering the chaos firsthand, he is tested with the ethical ambiguity that can be the difference between life and death.

Starring: Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan, Gbenga Akinnagbe

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”: More than a year after the nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s, Abby seeks to reunite with her animatronic friends as a new wave of vengeful robots awakens.

Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5:

“Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy” (Netflix Original): In a bold 28-day experiment, comedian Mo Gilligan tours the UK and US on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and industry behind it.

Starring: Mo Gilligan

“Inside the Trustor Scandal” (Netflix Original): Key insiders revisit the snowballing financial scandal that followed the illegal purchase of a Swedish investment firm in the ’90s — and who exposed it.

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” Part 2 (Netflix Original): The critically acclaimed adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s iconic novel returns for its long-awaited conclusion. As the Buendía family’s extraordinary legacy nears its end, the final episodes reveal the events that ultimately seal the fate of the mythical town of Macondo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6:

“Atlas Shrugged Part III: Who Is John Galt?”: In a post-apocalyptic America, the iron fist of the totalitarian government seeks to crush one mysterious man named John Galt, who has the power and influence to change everything.

Starring: Laura Regan and Kristoffer Polaha.

“In the Land of Saints and Sinners”: A disillusioned hitman comes out of retirement for one last job when an IRA bomber on the run from the law arrives in his sleepy Irish village.

Starring: Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, Ciarán Hinds

“My Life with the Walter Boys” Season 3 (Netflix Original): The story picks up in the aftermath of George’s medical emergency as Alex adjusts to his new rodeo team and Cole pursues a career in auto racing. Meanwhile, Jackie puts down roots in town but finds herself torn between her former life in New York and a complicated love triangle.

Starring: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7:

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“Alley Cats” Season 1 (Netflix Original): Outrageous misadventures run wild as feral cats cause chaos on the streets in this no-holds-barred animated comedy from Ricky Gervais.

Starring: Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke

“Death Inc.” Season 4 (Netflix Original): When the Torregrosa Funeral Home’s founder dies, his power-hungry protégé is ready to seize control — but ends up taking orders from an unsavvy widow.

Starring: Carlos Areces, Gerald B. Fillmore, Aitziber Garmendia

“Our Sticky Love” Season 1 (Netflix Original): An ambitious prosecutor loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend. Can this sticky situation turn into real love?

Starring: Jung Hae-in, Ha Young

“The Last House” (Netflix Original): A family mysteriously sealed inside their home must work together to survive dwindling resources and the ominous force keeping them trapped.

Starring: Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8:

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“The Ribbon Hero” (Netflix Original): When the monstrous Nergal devastates her kingdom, Princess Sapphire reawakens as the Ribbon Hero and fights to save her new home from the same dark fate.

Starring: Saya, Koki Uchiyama, Mayumi Shintani

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10:

“Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” Season 3 (Netflix Original): One fish, two fish, meet Red Fish and Blue Fish! From there to here — and from here to there — these friends find opposites everywhere!

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12:

“Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film” (Netflix Original): Caught between family life and his obligations to the criminal underworld, Nando faces an impossible choice about where his true loyalties lie.

Starring: Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 13:

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“Tires” Season 3 (Netflix Original): At his family’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

Starring: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14:

“Don’t Say Good Luck” (Netflix Original): Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until she’s suddenly facing more drama at home than on the stage.

Starring: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield

“Moria” Season 1 (Netflix Original): In this highly stylized fictionalization, Moria Casán transforms her life story into a symbolic spectacle of fame, controversy and ceaseless reinvention.

Starring: Cecilia Roth, Griselda Siciliani, Sofía Gala Castiglione

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19:

“Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing” (Netflix Original): Alarming whistleblower testimony alleges that Boeing’s culture of cost-cutting and coverups led to fatal aviation safety failures in this documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20:

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“Blood Sacrifice” (Netflix Original): A string of brutal murders targeting police officers rocks Stockholm, forcing a lead detective to team up with his retired father to hunt down a ruthless killer before more lives are lost.

Starring: Jakob Oftebro, Peter Andersson, Electra Hallman

“Outer Banks” Season 5 (Netflix Original): On a North Carolina island of haves and have-nots, John B and his tight-knit crew of friends find mystery and adventure while hunting for lost treasure.

Starring: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 27:

“Leanne” Season 2 (Netflix Original): When her husband leaves her for someone else, a resilient Southern woman starts over with the support of her loving but unfiltered family.

Starring: Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28:

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“The Whisper Man” (Netflix Original): When his young son vanishes, a widower enlists help from his estranged father, a retired detective who put away the serial killer now linked to the case.

Starring: Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott

“All the Truth in My Lies” (Netflix Original): Two roommates join a bachelorette road trip, where unspoken feelings ignite and shake up their entire friend group. Based on Elísabet Benavent’s novel.

“Graveyard” Season 3 (Netflix Original): Chief Inspector Önem leads a special investigations unit that solves tough cases involving violence against women.

Starring: Birce Akalay, Olgun Toker, Şehsuvar Aktaş

“Take a Hike!” (Netflix Original): Four celebrity hiking newbies end up forming a club to tackle Korea’s snow‑capped peaks. Can they figure out why on earth people go to the mountains?

Starring: Car, the garden, DOWOON, Lee Chae-min