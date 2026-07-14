Sam Neill Built a Hollywood Fortune to Fund His Dream Life

For decades, Sam Neill entertained audiences around the world. His film career also helped create an estimated fortune of between $25 million and $28 million. Yet the actor once admitted the money wasn’t an end in itself. Instead, it allowed him to build the peaceful life he always wanted in New Zealand.

How Sam Neill Used Acting to Build His Dream

According to the Daily Mail, Sam Neill’s greatest investment wasn’t another blockbuster film. It was his beloved winery, Two Paddocks, in New Zealand’s Central Otago region.

The business began in 1993 as a modest five-acre vineyard. Over time, it expanded into four vineyard sites. The winery became renowned for its Pinot Noir. It also earned a strong reputation for producing high-quality Riesling.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Neill previously told The West Australian that he hoped “the vineyard” would eventually support him financially. Instead, he admitted “it is the other way round,” with his acting career helping to fund the business.

The actor described the winery as “ridiculously time- and money-consuming.” Even so, he said he wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t “so satisfying and fun.”

That outlook reflected how Sam Neill viewed the business. It wasn’t simply an investment. It was a passion project that became one of the defining parts of his life away from Hollywood.

Over a career spanning more than 100 film and television productions, Neill had the success to make that dream possible. His roles in “Jurassic Park,” “The Piano,” “The Hunt for Red October” and “Peaky Blinders” helped provide the income that allowed the winery to grow.

Sam Neill Chose Vineyards Over Mansions

As reported in the Daily Mail, Sam Neill’s primary home was the winery estate in New Zealand’s South Island. The sprawling property became much more than a residence. It reflected the quieter lifestyle he embraced away from the spotlight.

The estate grew alongside Two Paddocks as the business expanded. Sam Neill also owned Redbank Farm, which became famous for its collection of animals. Many of them were playfully named after Hollywood stars.

Beyond the South Island estate, Sam Neill also owned a home in Wellington.

According to realestate.com.au, Sam Neill also made a successful property investment in Australia. He bought a Federation-style home in Sydney’s Double Bay with former wife Noriko Watanabe in 1996 for $839,000.

The four-bedroom residence featured spacious living areas, an outdoor terrace and a large backyard. In 2020, the home sold through a pioneering virtual auction platform. The sale was believed to have exceeded $3.6 million.

A Legacy Built Beyond the Big Screen

While many fans will remember Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, his interests stretched far beyond acting.

According to realestate.com.au, Neill built wealth through film, television, voice work and business ventures. Yet his winery remained one of his proudest achievements. It was where he chose to invest much of his time, energy and passion.

Sam Neill often spoke warmly about the satisfaction the havineyard brought him. The business demanded constant work. Even so, he believed the rewards went well beyond financial success.

The fortune Neill leaves behind tells only part of his story. His greatest legacy may instead be the life he built beyond the cameras. Hollywood gave him remarkable success. In return, Sam Neill used that success to create the winery, homes and rural lifestyle he treasured most.

Read the emotional and touching tributes celebrities, friends, and even world leaders have left since Sam Neill’s passing.