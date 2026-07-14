Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Explains the Difference Between Tom Holland & Erling Haaland

Multi-talented talk show host Jimmy Fallon has hilariously explained the different between English actor Tom Holland and Norwegian soccer superstar Erling Haaland.

The topic of Haaland, 25, came up on the Monday, July 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on which Holland, 30, was a guest.

Holland was there discussing his two upcoming movies — “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” — and Fallon, 51, noticed the similarity in the sound of their last names. He sang a funny and (somewhat) helfpful song that informs people how to easily differentiate between the two high profile stars (as if the nine-inch height difference wasn’t already one of many blatant giveaways!).

A video of the ditty has been uploaded to social media.

The Difference Between Tom Holland & Erling Haaland

The brilliant song Jimmy Fallon sang to help people to differentiate between Tom Holland and Erling Haaland was uploaded to both Fallon’s personal Instagram account and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s” Instagram account.

It goes a little something like this:

“Holland. Haaland. Holland. Haaland.

One’s an actor, one’s a striker.

Both are men, but one’s a spider.

He’s in movies, like a million.

One looks like a ‘Die Hard’ villain.

One is not a soccer player, but he’s married to Zendaya.

One’s Norwegian, not Hungarian, looks just like a Targaryan.

Holland, Haaland, Hollandaise.

Kicking balls and taking names.

Holland, Haaland, on a roll.

You learned the difference, now that the gooooooaaaaal!”

Fallon’s fans and followers loved the song, with one of them commenting, “Jimmy you’re always funny🤣.”

Others enjoyed specific lines in the song, with one person saying, “LOOKS JUST LIKE A TARGARYEN❤️😂” and another one writing, “”But he’s married to Zendaya!!!!”❤️”

Meanwhile some people insisted Fallon should invite Haaland on to his show, as one individual said, “Invite Haaland please 👏😢😍” and another person wrote “Jimmy Please bring him on the show!!!”

Holland’s interview with Fallon also revealed that the Marvel star once attempted to contact Haaland on Instagram.

Tom Holland Was Once Ghosted by Erling Haaland

During Tom Holland’s interview with Jimmy Fallon, after the topic of Erling Haaland came up, it was revealed that the actor once attempted to contact the soccer superstar on Instagram, only to be completely ghosted by him.

Fallon said to Holland, “I saw somewhere that you DM’d Erling Haaland and he didn’t respond to you.”

“Yeah,” replied Holland concisely.

Fallon then showed an X post by the Culture Crave account and recited it. He said, “Erling Haaland had ‘no idea’ who Tom Holland was when he DM’d him and asked to hang out. He doesn’t watch movies so he thought he was ‘a random person.'”

The host then asked Holland if the story was true, to which Holland replied, “Yes,” much to the laughing audience’s delight.

Holland then said, “That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors,” before confirming he didn’t so much as get an acknowledgement of receipt from Haaland.

Fallon then asked the circumstances that led to Holland messaging Haaland, to which the “Spider-Man” actor replied, “I was at Monaco, I was watching Lewis [Hamilton] race, and I saw him — he was, like, a hospitality suite across from me — and I just thought I’d shoot my shot!”

Instagram users enjoyed this story, too, with one of them writing, “Absolutely love Haaland 😂❤️.”

Another one suggested getting Haaland on the show and commented, “Please guest @erling on your show! He’s hilarious and would make the episode so much fun.”

Finally, somebody who knows their Marvel lore said, “He had no idea who Tom Holland was , maybe Dr . Strange’s spell worked better than expected 🤣😂.”

We’d love to see Erling Haaland on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” We also hope he finally accepts Tom Holland’s invite to hang out.