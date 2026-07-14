‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Daveigh Chase Left Behind a Six-Figure Estate from Her Successful Career: REPORT

Daveigh Chase (pronounced duh-VAY), the actress who gained worldwide recognition after being cast as the voice of Lilo in Disney’s groundbreaking animated sci-fi adventure “Lilo & Stitch,” left behind around $400k in assets after dying at 35 from multiple health complications, People says they learned from probate documents.

Getty Daveigh Chase at a “Spirited Away” screening in 2002.

The magazine says the documents estimate that Chase’s estate consists of approximately $400,000 in personal property and no real property, and that she died without a will. The report goes on to say the court filings show Chase’s mother, Cathy, has petitioned the court to be appointed administrator of the estate.

People says her mother indicated in the documents that Chase was unhoused at the time of her death, and listed a Chatsworth, Calif., address as her last known residence.

Cathy is requesting power over the estate under California’s Independent Administration of Estates Act and approve a $400,000 bond, per the story, which says the papers state Daveigh died without a spouse or children and lists Cathy and Daveigh’s father John Schwallier as survivors. The pair divorced when Daveigh was around 4, and she moved with her mother from the family’s Oregon home to Los Angeles.

Getty Daveigh Chase attends an attend with her mother Cathy in 2004.

In 2004 during the height of Daveigh’s fame, she was pictured with her mother attending a United Nations benefit in West Hollywood.

Just two years prior, Daveigh had burst onto the scene proving her multidimensional range in two completely different projects. After stealing hearts as the adorable voice of Lilo in June 2002, she terrified audiences when “The Ring” hit theaters that October as Samara Morgan, the creepy little girl who crawls out of a TV.

The year before that, she supplied the English-dubbed voice for the character of Chihiro in the Japanese supernatural adventure film “Spirited Away.”

In an interview at the premiere of “The Ring,” Daveigh, who was 11 at the time, said both her 2002 films “were a blast, they’re two totally different things.” When asked if she was scared while filming the thriller, she flippantly replied, “No, not really. Scary movies don’t really scare me that much. I love scary movies.

Daveigh Chase Abruptly Disappeared from Social Media 9 Years Ago

Chase’s final post to Instagram was a snap of the starlet posing beside a unicorn balloon with the seemingly carefree caption, “Unicorns DO exist.” The photo was dated November 19, 2017.

Her first post to the account, which bears a spontaneous, un-curated appearance, was shared in 2012. The page showed an unpretentious, relatable string of cat and dog photos, food shots, outfits, and other everyday moments.