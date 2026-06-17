‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘The Ring’ Star Daveigh Chase Passes at 35

Daveigh Chase, the former child star best known for voicing Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and playing Samara Morgan in “The Ring,” has died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed that the actress died on Tuesday after developing meningitis and multiple blood infections that led to sepsis-related complications.

Chase’s Boyfriend Confirmed the Sad News to TMZ

Hernandez told the outlet that Chase had been hospitalized in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition.

Her condition reportedly worsened after she was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious infections in her bloodstream.

Just days before her death, Hernandez launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking support for the actress as her health declined.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life,” he wrote. “Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and ‘Donnie Darko.’”

He continued, “But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship. After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA.”

Reflecting on their relationship, Hernandez added, “When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

As her condition became more severe, he shared a heartbreaking update.

“Recently, everything changed. Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”

Chase Had an Impressive Career in Hollywood

Chase rose to fame in 2002 when she voiced the spirited young heroine in Disney’s animated hit “Lilo & Stitch.”

She later reprised the role for the television series based on the film.

That same year, she terrified audiences with her portrayal of Samara Morgan, the eerie antagonist at the center of the horror film “The Ring.”

Her performance earned her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

Beyond those defining roles, Chase built an impressive résumé that included voicing Chihiro Ogino in the English-language version of “Spirited Away” and appearing in projects such as “Donnie Darko,” “Big Love,” “Beethoven’s 5th,” “ER,” “Mercy” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

Beginning in 2006, she portrayed Rhonda Volmer in HBO’s “Big Love,” appearing in 32 episodes over the show’s five-season run.

Fans Expressed Their Sadness for Her Passing

Following news of her death, fans flooded social media with tributes.

“Wow. So sorry to hear this. RIP,” one person wrote.

“Damn. So young,” another commented.

Others shared messages including, “Wow Omg this is so sad” and “Whatttt so young and beautiful!”

Others noted her for her iconic role in “The Ring.”

“Humans are so resilient until they’re not, it’s so unfair sometimes. 35 is too young,” another added.

Someone else noted, “Rest in paradise beautiful angel.”

Chase leaves behind a legacy that spans beloved family films, acclaimed television series and iconic horror roles that introduced her talents to generations of fans.